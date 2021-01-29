Typically it would take a run to the conference tournament title game for a Southland showdown to appear on national television.
However, thanks to creative scheduling and recent excellence by a pair of departing league rivals, that won’t be the case this weekend.
Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin are set to meet Sunday in a men’s basketball edition of the Battle of the Piney Woods, with ESPNU — which is distributed to more than 61 million households — carrying the broadcast. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
This contest will feature two of the four Southland members that are headed to the Western Athletic Conference this summer. However, these teams are only part of the equation that is driving the WAC’s bright basketball future.
Abilene Christian, the other Southland contender headed for greener pastures, comes in at No. 15 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 — one spot behind Sam Houston — after handing SFA its first league loss on Wednesday. To put in perspective just how dominant this trio has been this season, they are a combined 18-2 in conference play, with their only losses coming against each other.
Fellow soon-to-be-WAC member Southern Utah has also impressed as of late, winning 11 of its past 13 games. The Thunderbirds, who will officially join the conference in July 2022, currently sit just one game back of the Big Sky lead.
As for the current WAC schools, annual contender New Mexico State is set to play its first conference game on Friday, after having to battle an array of unique challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Grand Canyon, Utah Valley and UTRGV have filled the void at the top of the conference for now, jumping out to a combined 9-0 start in league play.
Understandably, this mix of promising newcomers and up-and-coming programs within the conference already has spurred excitement at the WAC office in Englewood, Colorado.
“You look at SFA's win at Duke last year and you look at the success they've seen in the tournament, and you look at what Abilene Christian, (Sam Houston) and Southern Utah are doing. Then you look at what our schools are doing,” WAC assistant commissioner of media relations Chris Thompson said. “Grand Canyon is super fun to watch and I recommend anybody tune in. They're well-coached, Bryce Drew is down there now, and they have some talent. They know what they're doing and they're going to surprise some teams in the future.
“We share our tournament with the West Coast, and we've seen Gonzaga grow, we see what BYU is doing and we've seen what Saint Mary's does. Seeing that and knowing those departments, we know our schools can get there, and we know as a conference we can get there. It's not going to happen overnight, but I think these additions really help us move in that direction.”
Grand Canyon University president Brian Mueller noted at a press conference earlier this month that he believes the new additions can make the WAC a top-12 basketball conference. If such becomes true, at-large NCAA tournament bids would likely become a more regular occurrence — a potential game-changer when considering that, pre-pandemic, one game at the Big Dance is worth nearly $300,000 for the conference of the team involved.
“It's huge,” Thompson added. “The opportunity to get ourselves to a two-bid league — or a three-bid league — would be fantastic. Obviously the NCAA men's basketball tournament is where the money is made. I think anybody who follows college athletics understands that. Getting two teams in or getting teams that can move their way up the bracket and aren't just one-and-done, it's huge for the conference — in a multitude of ways, but especially financially.”
