After an extended offseason, the Sam Houston Bearkats are finally set to return to the volleyball court.
Sam Houston is scheduled to face Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a season-opening showdown at Johnson Coliseum. The match will mark the Bearkats’ first since December 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the 2020 fall season until this spring.
“It's been a long preseason and we've had a lot of time to train, so we are very excited,” Sam Houston head coach Brenda Gray said. “You almost feel giddy.”
With a plethora of contributors coming back from a 2019 team that reached the Southland Conference title game, the Bearkats bring lofty expectations into their spring campaign. They have 11 returners in total, including preseason all-conference selections Ashley Lewis, Breanne Chausse and Catherine Krieger.
Gray notes that Lewis and Chausse, who accounted for 49.6 percent of the team's kills with 896 last season, will play pivotal leadership roles. However, the coach says it will be a complete team effort as Sam Houston pursues its first Southland title since 2012.
“Ashley Lewis is a big returner for us. She was a preseason pick for first-team all-conference, and she'll definitely be a leader for us,” Gray said. “Then we have Breanne Chausse, another preseason first-team pick. She's just so explosive. Her personality is so different on and off the court, but either way you are going to get a spark. She's a fierce competitor.
“Our setters, Morgan Janda and Madilyn Miles, are doing a great job. … We're just so excited to see everybody. Our young kids are really putting in the work, and everybody is doing their job. It takes more than just one individual, so I need the whole team showing up.”
While the Bearkats have not faced an opponent in over a year, Gray can already see some strong points of this year’s team — which was picked to finish second in the Southland behind defending champion Stephen F. Austin.
“Defensively, I think they're quite sound. Even when we're scrimmaging each other there aren't too many balls hitting the floor,” she added. “I think we have very good control of our serving and passing, so our first ball contact looks very strong right now — and that's something I think is imperative for your team's success.”
All tickets for the 2021 spring season must be purchased in advance, either online or over the phone at (936) 294-1729. All transactions must be completed by noon on gameday, with spectators required to follow Johnson Coliseum’s COVID-19 protocols.
