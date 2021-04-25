The FCS quarterfinals are set.
For the first time since 2017, the Sam Houston Bearkats will host an FCS Quarterfinal game at Bowers Stadium. Their opponent… the defending national champions No. 6 North Dakota State Bison.
The quarterfinal is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 and will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Sam Houston is 14-0 in home playoff games, while head coach K.C. Keeler has won all 28 playoff games that he has coached on his home turf.
Tickets will be sold exclusively at www.gobearkats.com and must be bought in advance.
