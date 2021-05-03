The NCAA has announced the date and time of the FCS Semifinal game between No. 4 Sam Houston and No. 1 James Madison.
Kickoff is set for Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. inside Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. The game will be televised on ABC.
No. 1 coming to town with the national spotlight on Huntsville for a second straight week. 😏Be there as the Kats try to punch their ticket to Frisco for the third time in program history #EatEmUpKats 🎟 https://t.co/vJ4uKghQUo pic.twitter.com/FSn3CsYsv0— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) May 3, 2021
Saturday's matchup will mark only the second time that the Bearkats and Dukes have faced each other in the FCS Playoffs. The last matchup was in 2016, with James Madison claiming a 65-7 win.
Sam Houston enters the game off a 24-20 victory over the defending national champions North Dakota State. James Madison defeated North Dakota 34-21 on Sunday.
