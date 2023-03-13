*this story has been updated with a statement from Sam Houston athletic director Bobby Williams*
HUNTSVILLE — For the first time in program history Sam Houston men's basketball was selected to an at-large bid.
The Bearkats put together a 25-win campaign where they saw wins against Oklahoma and Utah in the non-conference slate. Sam Houston was the No. 1 seed in the Western Athletic Conference’s tournament but finished second in the regular season.
Sam Houston would be bested by Grand Canyon in the semi-final game but took the game down to the wire. GCU would eventually win the tournament gaining the WAC’s automatic bid.
While the Bearkats' regular season resume wasn’t enough to get an at-large bid into the NCAA championships, it was enough to get into the National Invitational Tournament.
Sam Houston was announced as a two-seed during the selection show and the first bracket but it was later announced that they were a three-seed, ultimately nothing changed from the error.
"I'm really excited for our guys and the program," said head coach Jason Hooten, who last week was named as one of 25 finalists for the 2023 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award by CollegeInsider.com. "They really deserved this opportunity because of their body of work and resume. It's really hard to get an at-large on any level and I'm so proud of our guys. We get a chance to get rid of the bad taste in our mouth from Friday night."
Being the higher seed gives the school the opportunity to host the game, but Sam Houston doesn’t have that opportunity due to an “arena conflict” as the selection show said.
However, there is nothing scheduled to be at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. While it is Sam Houston’s spring break this week, Don Sanders and the Bearkat softball complex are both hosting non-conference games on Tuesday, one day before the basketball game would take place. Sam Houston would also be eligible to host the second round or quarterfinals, according to their release.
Because of that, Sam Houston will now travel to Santa Clara for the nationally televised tournament game instead of playing it on its home court.
Santa Clara finished the season with a 23-9 overall on the season and finished third in the West Coast Conference, missing out on the NCAA Championships.
The Bearkats will travel to Santa Clara for their first postseason matchup since 2019 that is scheduled to tipoff at 8 p.m. central on Wednesday.
Below is a statement from Sam Houston athletic director Bobby Williams.
We are excited to receive an at-large bid to the NIT and the No. 3 seed in our pod. When we agreed to play in the NIT, we did so knowing our opening-round game would be played on the road. We rely heavily on students for our game day staffing, from ticketing, ushers, official DVSport Replay operators and our ESPN+ productions. Not to mention our students, band and cheer make up a huge part of what makes Johnson Coliseum a home-court advantage for our teams. With school being on spring break this week, we would not have been able to meet the standards required to host an opening round game or create an atmosphere worthy of the NIT. After my discussions with the selection committee last night as well as head coach Jason Hooten, we have a plan in place to host second and third round games if given the opportunity.
