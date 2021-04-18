The Sam Houston Bearkats won't have to leave the state of Texas during the 2021 spring FCS playoffs.
Sam Houston was named the No. 2 overall seed on Sunday after finishing the regular season at 6-0 with three ranked wins and an average win margin of 27.3 points.
This guarantees that the Bearkats wouldn't have to travel on the road until the championship game in Frisco. Sam Houston is 13-0 all-time at Bowers Stadium in the FCS postseason, with head coach K.C. Keeler boasting a 27-0 career home playoff record.
Sam Houston will host Monmouth in the first round. If the Bearkats advance, they'll face the winner of North Dakota State and Eastern Washington.
South Dakota State (1), James Madison (3) and Jacksonville State (4) rounded out the top-four seeds.
Below is the full 16-team FCS playoff bracket:
THE BRACKET 😍🏆#FCSPlayoffs ➡️ https://t.co/0CXs30yPG4 pic.twitter.com/Ho5ZuMDRQx— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) April 18, 2021
