The Sam Houston Bearkats won’t have much longer to soak in their first FCS national title.
Following an unprecedented spring season in which Sam Houston posted a perfect 10-0 record, the Bearkats are just weeks away from the start of fall camp — and only two months removed from hoisting the championship trophy in Frisco.
As the September 2 season opener at Northern Arizona inches closer, here's a look at what lies ahead this fall:
AT NORTHERN ARIZONA (9/2)
The Bearkats will begin their national title defense with an early September matchup in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Coming off back-to-back losing seasons, Northern Arizona posted its highest winning percentage since 2015 with a 3-2 campaign this spring. The Lumberjacks split their first two games of the year — including a 34-33 win over future WAC member Southern Utah — before nearly upsetting then-No. 2 Weber State on the road in Ogden, Utah. They closed out the spring with double-digit wins over SUU and Idaho, which along with 12 returning all-Big Sky honorees, has spurred optimism for the upcoming season.
VS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (9/11)
After going 18-8 throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Southeast Missouri came back down to earth this spring.
SEMO finished 4-4, although its record isn’t quite as mediocre as it may appear at first glance. Three of the Redhawks’ four losses came by a touchdown or less, with their only double-digit defeat coming at the hands of eventual national seed Jacksonville State. They return a potentially explosive offense, which is set to be led by running back Geno Hess and receiver Zack Smith — both seniors and first-team all-OVC selections. In a watered down Ohio Valley Conference following the departure of Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky, SEMO could be poised to make a conference title run this fall.
AT CENTRAL ARKANSAS (9/25)
Central Arkansas will get homefield advantage in this WAC-ASUN Challenge opener, which pits the top-two teams from last year’s preseason Southland Conference poll. The Bears made the befuddling decision to pass on championship opportunities in the spring, despite boasting a Walter Payton Award hopeful in quarterback Breylin Smith, while Sam Houston rolled to its first FCS national title. Now, UCA will look to make up for lost time — with the return of Smith and all-American receivers Lujuan Winningham and Tyler Hudson providing a bright outlook for the upcoming season.
VS SFA (10/2)
There is even more anticipation than usual for the 2021 installment of the Battle of the Piney Woods after last year’s rivalry game was washed out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bearkats have won nine straight in the series, but Stephen F. Austin is coming off a 6-4 campaign — snapping a run of five consecutive losing seasons — that included a six-game winning streak in the middle. It’s worth noting that the Lumberjacks lost two of their games by a combined score of 106-21, with four of their wins coming against Division II opponents. However, they also went 2-0 against FCS competition and came close to upsetting FBS foes UTEP and UTSA, and appear to be on the rise with Colby Carthel at the helm of the program.
VS LAMAR (10/9)
As dominant as Sam Houston’s undefeated run through Southland Conference play was this spring, Lamar was perhaps the league’s biggest surprise.
Picked to finish dead-last, with 50 freshmen on the roster, the Cardinals managed to pick up wins over McNeese and Northwestern State in a year when a winless season appeared to be a realistic possibility. If the program takes a significant step forward this fall, second-year head coach Blane Morgan could emerge as one of the more intriguing young names in the FCS coaching scene.
VS JACKSONVILLE STATE (10/23)
The biggest regular-season game in Huntsville this fall, and likely one of the marquee matchups in the FCS this year, will feature a pair of teams that were top-four seeds and conference champions in the spring.
Jacksonville State rolled to its sixth Ohio Valley Conference title in seven seasons under head coach John Grass during the spring, in addition to picking up an FBS win over FIU in the fall. This season could mark the Gamecocks’ toughest conference slate in recent memory, and injuries to star quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Zion Webb in the past year undoubtedly spur concern. However, sleeping on a perennial playoff contender is never a wise decision, and regardless of the adversity that JSU might face, it’s still poised to be one of the top-three favorites in the WAC-ASUN Challenge.
AT TARLETON (10/30)
The Bearkats are 14-2 all-time against the Texans, and are currently riding a 10-game winning streak in the series, but this year's meeting will mark a new chapter in what has the potential to be a budding WAC rivalry for years to come.
Former Sam Houston coach Todd Whitten led Tarleton to a 5-3 record in its first season as a Division I program. Three of these wins came against sub-FCS opponents, but the Texans also throttled fellow WAC member Dixie State and FBS foe New Mexico State by a combined score of 80-32.
VS DIXIE STATE (11/6)
It's difficult to gauge where Dixie State stands following its first season at the Division I level.
The Trailblazers opened the year with a 26-14 win over the Texans, then came within a touchdown of New Mexico State. A mid-march trip to Tarleton resulted in a 22-point loss, however, followed by another double-digit defeat. St. George native Kody Wilstead — a 6-foot-7 dual-threat quarterback that compiled 1,452 total yards and 13 touchdowns in five games this spring — provides optimism on the offensive side of the ball, while fellow local product Dylan Hendrickson should be one of the speediest pass rushers in the league.
VS EASTERN KENTUCKY (11/13)
Coming off a 3-6 season, Eastern Kentucky has more positive momentum than one might imagine.
The Colonels went 3-3 against FCS competition, and nearly upset an FBS opponent in Troy. They lost by three points to Houston Baptist and by double digits to Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas. They did, however, upset UCA on homecoming and also blew out The Citadel and Western Carolina by a combined score of 86-31. A playoff berth might be a little outside the picture for EKU in the fall, but that won’t prevent the Colonels from potentially playing spoiler.
AT ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11/20)
Sam Houston will close out the regular season with a showdown against a presumed WAC-ASUN Challenge bottom-dweller — but as the Bearkats learned in 2018, the Wildcats are more than capable of an upset.
Abilene Christian isn’t devoid of talent. First-team all-SLC selections Jermiah Dobbins and Quent Titre are both back, according to the team’s roster, and are set to provide a boost on both sides of the ball. Dobbins averaged 5.4 yards per carry and rushed for five touchdowns as a freshman in the fall, while Titre had 27 tackles — including eight in ACU's only win of the year against Mercer — and a pair of tackles for loss. Still, expectations will be rather low for a Wildcat team that was outscored by an average of two touchdowns per game last season.
