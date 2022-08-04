DENVER – A pair of Western Athletic Conference (WAC) football defensive stars were included on the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award Watch List, presented by Stats Perform, that was released on Thursday. Defensive linemen Markel Perry from Sam Houston and BJ Thompson from Stephen F. Austin were among 35 FCS players named to the preseason watch list for the national defensive player of the year award.
Perry, the 2022 WAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Third Team on Aug. 1. Perry tied for the conference lead with 15.0 tackles for loss and added 5.0 sacks to lead the Bearkats defensive front in 2021. He logged three straight games with 3.0 TFL against Central Arkansas (Sept. 25), Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 2) and Lamar (Oct. 9), posting a season-high 10 total tackles in a 21-20 win on Oct. 2.
Thompson, previously included on the 2022 preseason Phil Steele FCS All-America First Team (Aug. 3) and the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Second Team (Aug. 1), registered 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles over 12 games in 2021. Thompson finished with 1.5 sacks each in wins over Tarleton (Sept. 4) and Lamar (Nov. 20) and made 2.5 tackles for loss against Lincoln (Calif.) (Sept. 25) to power the Stephen F. Austin defensive line.
2022 BUCK BUCHANAN AWARD WATCH LIST (National Defensive Player of the Year)
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Markel Perry, Sam Houston, R-Sr., 6-2, 220
BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-6, 210
