Amidst an ever-changing landscape in college athletics, the Sam Houston baseball team released its schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday.
Sam Houston's schedule takes into consideration the current COVID-19 pandemic and the likelihood that all games will not be played as scheduled. All games released are subject to change and fans are encouraged to routinely check GoBearkats.com and Bearkat Athletics' social media channels for updates to the schedule throughout the year.
Additionally, Bearkat Athletics is currently working to determine COVID protocols, seating layout and official capacity for Don Sanders Stadium for the 2021 season. As updates and ticket options are made available they will be posted on GoBearkats.com and on Bearkat Athletics' social media channels.
The schedule includes 31 games currently scheduled at Don Sanders Stadium, starting on February 19 with a season-opening three-game series with Oklahoma State. Other key non-conference games at The Don include Texas A&M (April 6) and Baylor (April 13).
The Kats will also test their mettle on the big stage with four games at MLB ballparks, starting February 24 when they travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington to battle Texas State. Sam Houston is also slated to take part in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park for the second time in three seasons and is slated to meet up with Rice, TCU and Texas A&M beginning March 5.
Other non-conference series include three games apiece against UTSA (February 26-28) and Little Rock (May 7-9), both at The Don.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic, the Southland Conference recently voted to alter it's typical 30-game league schedule and instead will feature a 40-game schedule spread across 10 weekends. All SLC weekends will consist of 4-game series with single games scheduled for Fridays and Sundays and a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Kats get a quick test right out of the gate as they open up SLC play with a series at Southeastern Louisiana beginning March 12 at Pat Kennelly Diamond. They follow that up with consecutive home series against Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before going on the road for consecutive series at Central Arkansas and New Orleans.
Sam Houston closes with three of its final five SLC series at The Don, including a big showdown with McNeese that kicks off on April 16. The Kats will also host Lamar and Abilene Christian during that stretch, while going on the road to Stephen F. Austin and closing the season at Nicholls.
The Southland Conference Tournament is set to open up on May 26 at location still to be confirmed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.