Riding a dominant bullpen performance and consistent production at the plate, the Sam Houston Bearkats rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat Texas A&M 8-6 on Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium.
Junior outfielder Jack Rogers sparked an offensive explosion for Sam Houston with a three-run home run in the bottom of the third — marking the first of seven consecutive runs for the Bearkats after falling behind 5-1. Rogers, who was robbed of a solo shot by a leaping grab at the centerfield wall in the first inning, has now connected for four homers in the past two games.
With the Bearkat bats awakening, Sam Houston’s bullpen rose to the occasion, allowing one hit and zero runs with eight strikeouts from the third through eighth inning. Tanner Sembera received the win, improving to 1-0 after striking out five and allowing just one hit in three scoreless innings of relief.
“The big thing is to just keep coming,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “Just keep showing up and trying to get quality at-bats. Tanner came in and hung a zero, which was big, and we were able to scratch back. That’s a good club, They can hit, and obviously the pitching goes without saying. It was a good team win.”
Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni discusses the Bearkats’ win over Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/IeKLflKNYX— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) April 7, 2021
“Our guys feed off of our pitching, and our bullpen guys came in and did a really good job,” Rogers added. “We were just feeding off each other. We had good composure and had a plan to win.”
Jack Rogers on Sam Houston’s win over Texas A&M, hitting four home runs in the past two games and more. pic.twitter.com/wc62vkUZAD— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) April 7, 2021
Colton Cowser delivered his 10th multi-hit game of the season for the Bearkats, going 2-of-3 with two walks and a solo home run. Mason Schulz tied the game on a two-out, RBI triple in the fourth inning, with Gavin Johnson driving in a pair of runs — including a single in the fifth that put Sam Houston ahead for good.
Cole Wesneski and Alex Havlicek combined to toss three scoreless innings in relief as the Bearkats stretched their lead to as much as three, with Lance Lusk stranding the tying run on first base in the ninth to secure the save.
"Whenever you can continue to put up zeros ... it gives everybody a lot of confidence," Sembera said.
Tuesday’s win marked Sam Houston’s first over Texas A&M since 2017. The Bearkats return to action on Friday, as they open a four-game series at New Orleans.
