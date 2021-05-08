Sam Houston rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit on Saturday afternoon at Bowers Stadium to punch its ticket to the FCS National Championship Game.
The Bearkats trailed 24-3 at halftime before erupting for 35 points in the second half to secure a 38-35 comeback victory over James Madison. They will face South Dakota State in Frisco next weekend for the national championship.
"We were down a little bit at halftime, but players picked each other up," said senior receiver Jequez Ezzard, who finished the game with 187 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on just five touches. "The coaches came in and the message was, 'Persevere.' We came out there and just put it together. We know how great we are as a team, as a unit, when we come together."
Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler — who picked up his 23rd FCS playoff win on Saturday, tying Jim Tressel for the most all-time — never doubted his team for one moment.
"It sounds crazy," he remarked, "but I never thought we'd lose this game."
Sam Houston stifled James Madison's offense early on and held a 3-0 lead after one quarter, before the Dukes erupted for 24 unanswered points over the final 10:26 of the first half.
The Bearkats' first drive of the third quarter didn't produce any points, further silencing a Bowers Stadium crowd whose energy was at a fever pitch just an hour earlier. However, following a defensive stand on the ensuing possession, all of that would change.
Sam Houston proceeded to rattle off a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capped by a seven-yard touchdown run by Ramon Jefferson with 8:14 left in the third to cut the deficit down to 14. James Madison tacked on a field goal moments later, but senior receiver Jequez Ezzard quickly brought the fans back to their feet.
The Howard transfer hauled in a pass from junior quarterback Eric Schmid and diced up the JMU defense for a 69-yard catch-and-run, pulling the Bearkats to within 10 points — and sparking a 21-0 run over the final 2:22 of the third quarter. Ezzard delivered more heroics less than two minutes later, returning a punt 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-24 JMU.
"After that punt return, and that second series on offense, I was like, 'OK, here we go. We're rolling now,'" senior defensive tackle Jahari Kay said. "The offense had trust in our defense. At halftime they said, 'We have the best defense in the nation, and they're going to get us the ball back.' That's what we did."
"The confidence was just there," Schmid added. "We knew that, with how good our defense is, they were going to keep us in the game. We felt good as an offense and knew we just had to continue to be smart with the football."
Sam Houston booted the ensuing kickoff deep, and the heavy wind forced the ball to continue elevating. The Dukes never located the kick, and the Bearkats pounced on it to take over at the JMU 32-yard line. Schmid — who passed for 218 yards and a touchdown, while adding 55 more yards and two scores on the ground — broke away for a 20-yard touchdown 39 seconds later to put Sam Houston up 31-27 on the final play of the third quarter.
The Bearkats, who outscored James Madison by 25 points in the final 8:14 of the third, never relinquished their lead. Schmid stretched the advantage to 38-27 on an 11-yard run 2:44 into the fourth quarter, set up by an interception from Zyon McCollum. And although the Dukes would cut the gap down to three on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Cole Johnson to Scott Bracey with just over 10 minutes left, Sam Houston's defense held firm and didn't allow another point.
"We just told each other to execute," Kay said. "If you execute well and play hard, good things will happen."
James Madison had an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead in the final moments, and had a First-and-10 at the Bearkats' 28-yard line after a defensive pass interference call on fourth down gave the Dukes new life with just over three minutes remaining. The Bearkats stopped JMU star running back Percy Agyei-Obese for a one-yard gain on the next play, however, which was immediately followed by an incomplete pass.
Senior defensive tackle Joe Wallace sacked Cole Johnson for a loss of seven yards on third down to set up a game-tying, 51-yard field goal attempt from Ethan Ratke. The kick sailed wide right, and the Bearkats went on to run out the clock after a roughing the punter call eliminated any hopes of a JMU comeback.
"It was a little surreal," Schmid acknowledged when asked to describe his emotions as he took a knee to run out the final seconds on Saturday's FCS semifinal win. "I knew we could come back, but coming back against an opponent like that is a lot to ask for. I was still a little shocked at the time ... and to win it like we did with a roughing the punter, it was pretty sweet."
The FCS National Championship Game will take place on Sunday, May 16, with kickoff set for at 1 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
