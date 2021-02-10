A monster second-half from freshman guard Bryce Monroe helped Sam Houston pull away from Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night.
After scoring just three points in the first half, Monroe erupted for 23 in the final 14:09 of regulation to lead the Bearkats to a 79-61 victory at Johnson Coliseum.
“Just be aggressive,” Monroe said of his mentality entering the second half. “My teammates were telling me to be aggressive and that they couldn’t stand in front of me. I was just making the best play and trusting my teammates.”
Monroe’s 26 points mark a new career-high and one of the highest single-game totals for a freshman in school history. He also dished out four assists, while going 4-of-6 on 3-point attempts and 8-of-8 at the free-throw line.
“It’s just a normal maturation that you see with a freshman, but he’s not a normal freshman,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “He’s a very talented young man. He’s a point guard that can run your team, but he also can really score the ball as he did tonight — and we needed it.”
“I’m definitely a lot more comfortable now, just knowing what my team wants and what I need to do as a point guard,” Monroe added. “Every game I get a little more comfortable, and the more we practice together and get used to our offense, the better we’ll be.”
Sam Houston trailed only once, leading for 38:32 of the contest and building an 11-point lead by halftime.
The Lions briefly closed the gap down to single digits in the second half, with Sam Houston’s lead dwindling to eight amid a 3:06 scoring drought in the first four minutes out of the break. A pair of free throws followed by a baseline jumper by Demarkus Lampley sparked a 9-1 Bearkat run, however, giving Sam Houston a 16-point advantage.
Lampley finished the night with 16 points and five rebounds, with Javion May adding 11 points and a team-high nine boards. Defensively, Sam Houston held the Lions to just 34% shooting from the field, while winning the turnover battle 20-13.
Hooten still sees plenty of room for improvement from the Bearkats, but also credits his team’s character for being able to pull away despite not having their best performance.
“There were times in the past where you thought this thing was going to come down to the buzzer, it says a lot about the character of this team. We really just kept fighting and playing hard, and then we got to a point where we stretched it out a little bit there,” the coach said.
“You’re obviously happy there with a win, but we’ll need to play a lot better Saturday night.”
Sam Houston returns to action on Saturday with a home game against Central Arkansas. The Bearkats are currently tied with Abilene Christian for first place in the conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.