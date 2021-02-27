In a game that featured more than 1,200 total yards, the No. 17 Sam Houston Bearkats made a case as the most electric offense in the country — and picked up a season-opening win in the process.
The Bearkats outlasted No. 18 Southeastern Louisiana 43-38, picking up a pivotal Southland Conference victory in a year that includes just six regular-season games.
Sam Houston finished the night with 672 total yards of offense, the seventh-highest single-game total in program history. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid led the way, passing for 428 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 88 yards on the ground.
According to head coach K.C. Keeler, however, the Bearkats' offensive outburst was hardly a surprise. In fact, he thinks they can be even better.
"No," the coach responded when asked if the offense exceeded his expectations. "Eric will tell you he wish he had a couple plays back ... and his ceiling is amazing. He played like an All-American. I think he is one of the best players in the country, period. The things we can do with his skill set is exactly why I brought (offensive coordinator) Ryan Carty here. Eric's skill set is perfect for what Ryan can do in terms of creativity.
"It didn't surprise me the way Eric played, and he'll tell you there are about 4-5 plays he wants back."
The Bearkats showcased their ability to score on any given play throughout the evening, with five different players producing plays that went for over 45 yards.
Chandler Harvin led all Sam Houston receivers with 118 yards on seven catches, while Jequez Ezzard and Ife Adeyi combined for 184 yards with one touchdown a piece. Adeyi also rushed for a score off an end-around near the goal line early in the third quarter. Seven Bearkats recorded multiple receptions on the night.
The Sam Houston passing game was able to thrive in part due to the presence of junior running back Ramon Jefferson, who rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. Jefferson, who nearly rushed for 1,000 yards as a freshman at Maine two years ago, flashed his playmaking ability early with a 59-yard run for the first score of the game.
Sam Houston QB Eric Schmid discusses the Bearkats’ 672-yard offensive explosion. pic.twitter.com/eHzDMTjRMa— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) February 28, 2021
"We knew he was good ... but we didn't know how good, because he never gets tackled in practice," Schmid said. "He proved tonight that he runs the ball like a man. He made a bunch of big plays and he's a big part of the reason we won."
Sam Houston held senior starting cornerback Jaylen Thomas out of the game due to injury precautions. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Southeastern Louisiana senior quarterback Cole Kelley compiled 462 yards and four touchdowns through the air to keep his team within a score for the majority of the contest.
Despite garnering 536 total yards, however, the Lions couldn't get two more when they needed them most.
Facing a fourth-and-two at the Sam Houston 22-yard line with just over two minutes remaining, Southeastern Louisiana — which trailed by five — was closing in on the go-ahead touchdown. Sam Houston senior defensive back Tristin McCollum ended those hopes, stopping a quick pass to SLU's Marcus Cooper one-yard short of the first-down marker to help seal the win.
Tristin McCollum on the late defensive stand that helped seal Sam Houston’s win over SLU pic.twitter.com/86CdfZqpT4— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) February 28, 2021
"Right when I made the tackle, I looked to the sideline to make sure that he didn't get the first," McCollum said. "Once the ref confirmed it I was ecstatic. My brain was off and I just wanted to go celebrate with my teammates."
Next up for Sam Houston is a showdown with No. 9 Nicholls on March 13 at Bowers Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.