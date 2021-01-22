Spring ball will have a ‘different’ feel to it this year, something Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler alluded to on Friday as the Bearkats kicked off training camp for the 2021 spring season.
Due to COVID-19, the FCS season was moved from the fall to the spring. The Bearkats’ opener is set for Feb. 20 at Incarnate Word.
“It's just so different,” Keeler said. “Typically for training camp there is this abrupt start ... but now with these OTAs, you get so far ahead in the mental aspect. I also think it gave our kids some time to get into football shape. I think they came back in really good shape. I wasn't happy with them in the summer, but there were reasons why and I think they learned some lessons.
“It's different because it's not like all of a sudden we're out there as a team. We've been together part of the fall and pretty much since Jan. 12 on. Now we can go against each other and those sorts of things, so it's a little different, but it's just so much different than when you think of the first day of training camp.”
Keeler confirmed that Sam Houston will not be scheduling any non-conference games, citing player safety reasons with a fall season looming just a few months after the spring playoffs. The Bearkats will play six Southland Conference games, with hopes of making the FCS postseason for the first time since 2017.
“For player safety and player well-being, it would be really tough to play eight games in a row then go play a fall season,” the coach said. “The (Southland Conference) schedule worked out exactly like we hoped it was going to work out, where we play two games and have a bye week, play two games and have a bye week, then have two games and are hopefully good enough to make the playoffs.
“I think the fact that we don't hit a lot during the season anyway and the fact that we have those bye weeks built in every third week will be a real plus as we transition to a fall season in a short period of time.”
Sam Houston returns the bulk of its skill players on the offensive side of the ball, while adding several intriguing transfers — including all-American receiver Jequez Ezzard from Howard, former Georgetown tight end Issac Schley and junior college running back Ramon Jefferson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards two years ago at Maine. The Bearkats also have their starting quarterback in place heading into the season for the first time since their last playoff appearance in junior Eric Schmid.
Schmid was hindered by injuries in 2019. However, he passed for 951 yards and nine touchdowns in his two healthy games as the full-time No. 1 signal-caller, leading the Bearkats to a 45-6 blowout win over Incarnate Word and a 37-14 drubbing of Houston Baptist.
The primary question mark for Sam Houston’s offense is the offensive line, which is forced to replace four starters from the 2019 season.
“I think we have some of the best skill kids in the country ... and then obviously Eric is who he is, and we think he's played really well so far,” Keeler said. “It's really about if we can get the offensive line to the level where we can win a championship. There are enough bodies there, this might be as deep a group as we've had. It's just getting five really good ones out there. There are probably 10 or 11 guys that are in the mix to see who those starters can be, and that's good.”
There are even higher hopes on the other side of the ball.
Sam Houston — which led the country in tackles for loss, third-down defense, total defense and rushing defense last season — returns its entire starting defensive line, as well as four starters in the secondary. The Bearkats do lose a pair of key leaders and multi-year starters in linebackers Hunter Brown and Royce See, but the presence of junior Trevor Williams has spurred reason for optimism at the position.
“We thought he could've had 100-plus tackles last season,” Keeler said. “It was tough getting him on the field sometimes because of the great leadership you got out of Hunter Brown and Royce See, but when Trevor got out there, he was as productive as anybody in our league.”
