After a 15-month hiatus, the Sam Houston Bearkats won’t get the chance to ease into their first competitive football since 2019.
The Bearkats will open their 2021 spring season on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. The matchup between Top 25 teams — Sam Houston is ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform FCS poll, with the Lions one spot back at No. 18 — will be broadcast on ESPN+ and KSAM 101.7, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Bowers Stadium.
Season openers are generally synonymous with anticipation. But with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the season back from the fall, followed by winter storms last week that postponed the Bearkats’ original opener against Incarnate Word, players and coaches have ‘taken it up another level’ with their intensity and energy in recent days.
“To finally have a day set in stone after everything that's happened, everyone has taken it up another level — and each day we take it up one more notch,” Sam Houston senior cornerback Zyon McCollum said.
“I made a comment earlier about how I've been hollering at everybody, so you can tell we're in game week,” added head coach K.C. Keeler. “Everything has to be perfect because there's that unknown. We think we have a really good team … but you can't simulate a football game.”
Historic winter storms resulted in widespread power outages and water shortages throughout Texas last week, and ultimately postponed Sam Houston’s game at Incarnate Word from Feb. 20 to April 17.
The Bearkats weren’t able to get on the practice field until Friday last week, with coaches and staff taking creative measures to make sure their players were taken care of during a time when heat, water and energy were in short supply.
Keeler believes the hardships have only brought his team closer together.
“These players are awesome,” the coach said. “They just keep on moving forward. They've dealt with COVID, and then the weather last week. I went and bought the last six shovels — feed shovels, because there are no snow shovels here — at Home Depot and we spent three days shoveling our field. We finally got on the field on Friday.
“We had most of our players go without heat, water or electricity for four days. The kennel down the road where my dog stays, they have a well, so we went and got water for our players there. We found the one place on campus that had showers, so after we got in the weight room on Thursday we got them showers. There was no food — most of the restaurants in town were closed — so we went to the grocery store and made sandwiches and hot soup for the players. I think all of those things bring you together. They're just natural team builders.”
As for Saturday’s game, the Bearkats will look to contain an offense led by former Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley, while exploiting a defense anchored by All-American defensive back Ferlando Jordan.
‘IT ALL STARTS UP FRONT’
With eight starters returning from a defense that led the FCS in tackles for loss, total defense, rushing defense and third-down defense last season, while ranking in the top-10 in eight other categories, the Bearkats are confident in their ability to create headaches for opposing offenses.
Keeler is quick to note that “it all starts up front” for a group that brings back its top-five contributors on the defensive line, including Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year Trace Mascorro, all-conference pick Joe Wallace and Freshman All-American Jevon Leon.
“You have Trace Mascorro, Joe Wallace, Jahari Kay, Jevon Leon and a guy in Scean Mustin that has played really good football. When you're that physical and can really create issues with an offensive line, that just helps you everywhere on the defense,” Keeler said.
“It's a testament to Trace Mascorro and Joe Wallace being voted captain, and I think you'll see us move Trace all over the field. We'll move him less about matchups and more about us getting our best 11 on the field. You'll see him play inside and outside ... we can use him a lot of different ways.”
O-LINE BENEFITS FROM DELAYED START
The battle in the trenches will be a pivotal matchup to watch on the other side of the ball as well, as Sam Houston plays its first game after losing four of five starters on the offensive line.
With an extra six months to prepare for the season and build chemistry, no position group on the team has benefited more from the layoff than the O-line — which is led by Preseason All-American center Colby Thomas. Baylor transfers Prince Pines and Eleasah Anderson are among the other players expected to make an impact up front for the Bearkats.
“What's made them better is having a great defensive line, because you're being challenged every single practice,” Keeler said. “We have five that I feel really good about, and then there are three other ones that can help us spell some guys. The offensive line has been a work in progress and I like where we are right now.”
SPEED GIVES OFFENSE EXPLOSIVE POTENTIAL
Providing a boost to the Bearkat offense is a cast of skill players that makes a strong case as the team’s fastest in recent memory.
In addition to bringing back speedy playmakers such as Dee Bowens, Ife Adeyi and Noah Smith, Sam Houston adds an All-American wide-out in Howard transfer Jequez Ezzard and a third potential 1,000-yard rusher in former Maine running back Ramon Jefferson. This, coupled with the presence of junior quarterback Eric Schmid, who was clocked at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash coming out of high school, is a natural source of excitement for the offense.
“We have dudes that can go make some plays — and a lot of them,” Schmid said. “We're deep, so if one goes down we have five more that are ready to step up and play. It makes it easy on me and the offense entirely knowing that we can have a touchdown on a screen play, or run past a corner and be five yards ahead of him. It takes a lot of stress off me, the O-line and everybody else.”
“If you start to put together a 4x100 relay with Ife Adeyi, Noah Smith, Jequez Ezzard ... there's some speed there,” Keeler added. “Then you have the long body of Chandler Harvin and the quickness of Dee Bowens. Cody Chrest is a phenomenal football player, a Harvard transfer, and we really like what Ramon Jefferson has done.
“Then Eric Schmid is a 4.4. We always talked about how we know he's a quarterback, but if we ever needed him to play wide receiver, we knew we could. ... I love our skill players. I think it's as good a group of skill kids as we've had, and I like how the offensive line has started to play with some confidence, so I think we can be a headache offensively.”
Schmid enters the year as the Bearkats’ undisputed starting quarterback, a role he assumed prior to the start of Southland play last season.
A former star at The Woodlands, Schmid was only healthy for two games after taking over as the full-time signal-caller last season, battling a hand injury, and then a hamstring pull. The offense was nothing short of electric in those two games, however, as Schmid passed for 951 yards and nine touchdowns in a pair of blowout victories.
In an effort to stay on the field for a full campaign this spring, the quarterback placed an added focus on taking care of his body during the offseason.
“Throughout the whole offseason, Coach (Ryan) Carty made an emphasis that I needed to take care of my body better," Schmid said. "I would cramp a bunch last year and had a hamstring pull, so I made an emphasis on eating better and getting the right nutrition in my body, as well as working with (strength coach) Parker (Whiteman) on ankle and neck stuff to prevent injuries coming in the future.”
Visit itemonline.com/kats for full coverage of Saturday's season opener and all things Sam Houston athletics.
