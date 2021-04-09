With a potential de facto Southland Conference title game looming next weekend at Incarnate Word, Sam Houston’s focus hasn’t shifted past its next opponent.
The No. 5 Bearkats (4-0) — coming off their closest call in over a month, a 24-16 win at Northwestern State — will be looking to extend their undefeated start to the season on Saturday against McNeese (3-3, 2-3), with kickoff set for 4 p.m. at Bowers Stadium. ESPN+ and KSAM 101.7 will be carrying the broadcast.
With a historic program coming off back-to-back wins — including a 43-31 upset of a ranked Nicholls squad last week — headed to town, senior defensive lineman Joe Wallace is adamant that Sam Houston isn’t looking past the 3-3 Cowboys.
“McNeese is a team that prides itself on being a household name,” Wallace said. “They're one of the winningest programs in the FCS, and those guys really buy in. They play hard ... and I know they're going to be excited after that Nicholls win. It should be an exciting game.”
Wallace is an integral part of a Bearkat defensive front that includes fellow seniors Trace Mascorro, Jahari Kay and Scean Mustin. Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler notes that this group will be relied upon heavily to slow down a McNeese offense led by senior quarterback Cody Orgeron — who after failing to pass for a touchdown and tossing three interceptions during a three-game losing streak earlier this year, has rebounded to complete 75.5% of his passes while racking up 660 yards and six scores through the air with no turnovers in the Cowboys’ two wins since.
“The matchup is always going to be their offensive line against our defensive line, and we think that's going to be a matchup in our favor every single time,” Keeler said. “There's a reason why in the NFL they pay the quarterback and defensive linemen the most, and if you can get to the quarterback, you can create some issues. That's what we need to do this Saturday.”
WINNING WITH DEFENSE
After blowing out then-No. 7 Nicholls and Lamar by more than 50 points each, Sam Houston had its share of struggles last Thursday against a winless NSU team — particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Fortunately for the Bearkats, their defense rose to the occasion to help close out the win, allowing just 43 rushing yards on 32 attempts and forcing three turnovers in their own territory to end potential scoring drives.
Wallace points to communication as the key to their success, with the linebacker duo of Trevor Williams and Quentin Brown leading the way.
“The biggest thing was the communication,” Wallace said. “A lot of times they went up-tempo, and we hadn't seen a lot of that — teams haven't been able to execute up-tempo against us because our defense has been making a lot of plays.
“They came up with a scheme to speed us up and try to confuse us ... but Trevor Williams and Quentin Brown were able to communicate and get us lined up. The tempo didn't faze them at all. Our linebackers stepped up big last week, and I feel like that was the difference.”
Following last week's win, Sam Houston leads the Southland Conference in third-down defense, first-down defense, rushing defense, scoring defense, sacks, tackles for loss and takeaways.
“It was great to see the defense step up big,” Keeler said. “I think they're playing with some confidence right now.”
NEXT MAN UP
While the Bearkats still found the endzone three times last week, it was a notable step back from the FCS-best 58.7 points per game they averaged through the first three games — with multiple injuries on the offensive line, as well as the absence of starting receivers Chandler Harvin and Jequez Ezzard, driving the decrease in production. Keeler labeled the majority of the injury situations as “game day decisions” for Saturday.
Even if multiple starters are unable to go this weekend, however, Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid is confident in his options at receiver. Ife Adeyi and Cody Chrest helped fill the void last week, combining for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches, with six others recording at least one reception.
“Cody Chrest has been a reliable target that's going to be in the right spot and make big plays,” Schmid responded when asked who has stepped up their play recently. “The receiving group as a whole ... we're down two starting outside receivers and I think we're still going to be fine out there making plays. We have big guys like (Brennon) Tibbs and Dewaylon (Ingram), then behind Ife we have Dee Bowens, who has been a big playmaker for us. All those guys will continue to step up and make plays when they need to.”
With injuries forcing several offensive linemen to play out of position, botched snaps played a factor in multiple potential scoring drives that were cut short against NSU. Schmid believes that these issues have since been alleviated, with depth up front being one of the main factors in his optimism.
“I think we got all that stuff cleared up,” he said. “It's the same situation on the O-line. It stinks that we've had to deal with injuries and bump people around, because there are people playing positions they aren't used to, but they've done a really good job of not complaining. They've just kept moving and said, 'This is what we have to do to go win football games.'”
STREAK ON THE LINE
The playoffs might be out of the picture for the Cowboys, but they have more than pride to play for this weekend.
McNeese enters Saturday needing a win to extend its FCS-best number of consecutive winning seasons to 16. The Cowboys have posted winning records in 22 of the past 23 seasons, with 2004 being the lone outlier.
“I think we're playing a playoff-caliber team this weekend that has a lot to play for,” Keeler said. “It's their last game of the season, and they're not just playing for themselves — they're playing for everyone that's been involved in that streak. They're playing for the history of that program.
"It's a big deal to have the longest winning streak of all FCS teams in terms of number of winning seasons ... and they're going to come after us.”
