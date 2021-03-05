After navigating an array of obstacles through a season unlike any other, only one more hurdle remains between the Sam Houston men’s basketball team and a Southland Conference championship.
The Bearkats (19-7, 13-2) will close out the regular season on Saturday with a home game against rival Stephen F. Austin, needing a win to clinch their second league title in three years and a No. 1 seed at next week’s conference tournament in Katy. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
SFA (15-5, 11-3) won the first meeting between the teams this season 78-68. With home court advantage on the Bearkats’ side this weekend, however, Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten is confident in his team’s chances.
“We’re 12-0 here, and we have a chance to have a perfect season at home,” Hooten said. “In my 10 ¾ years as head coach, we’ve had some really good teams and really good seasons, but we haven’t finished undefeated at home. We’re going to come in Saturday and get it done.”
Having won 16 of the past 18 games, Hooten notes that the Bearkats don’t plan to change much about the way they’ve been playing.
As for what they must do differently to avoid another loss to their Piney Woods rival, junior guard Zach Nutall — the Southland Conference’s leading scorer and a Player of the Year candidate — says the key is settling down and not allowing the moment to get the best of them.
“We were rattled. We need to slow down,” he said. “It’s different on the road. There’s always a machismo about playing on the road — they had theirs at their home, and we’re going to have ours here. We’re undefeated still, one of maybe 10 teams that are still undefeated at home. We’re going to come in knowing that we’re undefeated at home and can hang with them.”
Senior guard Demarkus Lampley, the Southland’s fourth-leading scorer in league play, adds that attention to detail on defense will be pivotal as well.
“The biggest thing we have to do is rebound,” he said. “Rebounding and defense. They have some good guards and good bigs, but if we shut those guys down we’ll win the game.”
‘SELFLESS’ MENTALITY
With nine newcomers, team chemistry was one of the greatest uncertainties for the Bearkats at the start of the season. Now, it’s arguably their greatest strength.
“Our strongest asset is our unity,” Nutall said. “We came in and started this season together. We have nine new players, so the best thing you could do is just make sure everybody feels welcome and is acclimated to the system. … “Everything is genuine, so we started to see more unity. That’s what’s so special about this team.”
“Team chemistry is way better,” Lampley added. “We have a lot of dogs on the team this year.”
Nutall points to the selflessness of his teammates as the driving force behind their growing bond.
“We have some selfless players,” he said. “We have nine new guys … but everybody came in selfless and wanted to win. We had guys that could have come in wanting to be the best player or score the most points, but all 15 of our guys have been coming in and working hard so that we can be the best team and have the record we have right now.”
SCHEDULING DISPARITIES
The lead-up to the Southland tournament hasn’t been without controversy, as Nicholls took full advantage of scheduling disparities on its way to clinching a share of the conference title and at worst a No. 2 seed.
Sam Houston currently trails the Colonels by half a game in the standings, with Nicholls finishing its league slate at 14-2 after playing just two games — both losses to the Bearkats — against the top four teams in the conference. Meanwhile, Sam Houston won three of its five games against teams in the top-third of the conference, suffering its only losses since mid-December against third-place Abilene Christian and fourth-place SFA.
“We’ve played a tremendous schedule, and I’m very proud of the schedule that we’ve played — conference and non-conference,” Hooten said. “To play those two road games that we did at SFA and at Abilene, a lot of people would lose those games. I’m not ashamed of those two losses at all.”
SEEDING SCENARIOS
With SFA not partaking in the conference tournament due to a postseason ban, the battle for a top-two seed and automatic trip to the semifinals is down to Sam Houston, Nicholls and Abilene Christian.
Nicholls has already ensured a top-two spot, while Abilene Christian is eliminated from contention for a No. 1 seed. The only path to a No. 2 seed for the Wildcats is a win over Incarnate Word on Saturday and a loss by the Bearkats.
Sam Houston must win on Saturday to secure the top seed at the conference tournament, but a loss by ACU will ensure that the Bearkats finish no worse than No. 2.
