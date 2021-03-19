Fresh off a 54-point win over a top-10 team, the Sam Houston Bearkats aren’t overlooking their next opponent.
After dismantling Nicholls 71-17 last week, the No. 7 Bearkats (2-0) have no plans of letting up when they travel to Beaumont for Saturday’s showdown with Lamar (1-2) at Provost Umphrey Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., with ESPN+ and KSAM 101.7 carrying the broadcast.
“We can't take our foot off the pedal,” junior running back Ramon Jefferson said. We just have to keep executing at a high level and play our game, and we'll be fine.”
“We're trying to make sure that we take it up a notch,” added junior linebacker Trevor Williams.
While Lamar entered the spring picked to finish dead-last in the Southland Conference, Sam Houston knows better than to look past the Cardinals — who not only picked up their first win last week against McNeese, but have also upset the Bearkats each of the past two seasons.
“Our DC Coach (Clayton) Carlin is constantly reminding us that we haven't beat Lamar the past two years,” Williams said. “My freshman year they put up a lot of rushing yards, and last year it went to two or three overtimes, so he's constantly reminding us that this is a big game still. We still have something to prove because we haven't beat these guys in two years. We're making sure we don't get a big head and keep doing what we need to do to be successful.
ADJUSTING TO ADVERSITY
With four departing starters, the offensive line was one of the Bearkats’ greatest uncertainties entering the spring. Through two games, however, the big guys up front have spurred little cause for concern.
Freshmen D'Ary Patton and Jalen North made their first career starts last week, with Ethan Hagler and Eleasah Anderson sidelined with injuries, and played a key part in Sam Houston’s 71-point explosion. Hagler and Anderson are both expected to be back this weekend, in addition to preseason All-American center Colby Thomas, who was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury during the Nicholls game.
“The thing that has impressed me is that we've had certain situations where certain guys couldn't play — and obviously a lot of O-lineman from last season graduated — and it's just like, 'Quick switch, you're in.' We have guys in positions they might not have played before ... but all across the board, our O-line has done a great job of adjusting to any situation,” Jefferson said. “They just execute and play hard.”
A UNIQUE CHALLENGE
The Bearkat defense brought back flashes of the unit that ranked in the top-10 nationally in 12 categories last season with a four-turnover performance against Nicholls. This week, however, a new challenge awaits them.
Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler noted that he was impressed by the way the Cardinals fought back from an early double-digit deficit against McNeese, acknowledging that their use of the triple-option has the potential to create problems for defenses.
“They didn't panic, and they just kept plugging along,” Keeler said. “They have this triple-option ... and it's not 100% of their game plan, it's probably 25% of their game plan. But it makes you do some different things as a defensive staff because you have to spend so much time on the triple-option.
“If they were perfect at it, that's all they would do, but they aren't perfect there yet. In a year or two, I think you're going to see them become like Army, Navy, Air Force, one of those types of teams. But they sprinkle it in enough and do a good enough job with it that it keeps you honest.”
According to Keeler, the key to stopping Lamar’s triple-option will boil down to defenders staying within their responsibilities.
“It's assignment football,” the coach added. “It's all about your assignments. Don't let your eyes get you in trouble ... it's all about your responsibility. If you have the fullback, take the fullback. If you have the quarterback, take the quarterback. If you have the pitch, get the pitch. Don't do more than your job.”
VIEW FROM THE OTHER SIDELINE
Matt Faye, Lamar beat writer at the Beaumont Enterprise, gives his perspective on Saturday’s matchup:
Blane Morgan isn’t shy about the state of Lamar’s program. The first-year Cardinals’ coach recognizes his team is in full rebuild mode with a roster littered with freshman.
Morgan views Sam Houston as the exact opposite. While preparing for the Bearkats this week, he saw a team ready to compete on the national level now. That was obvious to Morgan during Sam Houston’s blowout of Nicholls last Saturday.
Even coming off a confidence-boosting win of their own over rival McNeese, Morgan and the Cardinals know this week’s challenge is undoubtedly their toughest yet.
“You’ve got a national championship caliber team that’s coming to town now,” Morgan said of Sam Houston. “It’s about as lopsided of a matchup on paper as you’re going to find. But we’re glad that we don’t play football games on paper, because if we did, we might not score a point or stop anyone.”
