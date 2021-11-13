The Bearkats were able to garner 523 yards in a 42-28 win over Eastern Kentucky that locked up the automatic qualifier bid into the FCS Playoffs.
With the season winding down and one week left, junior quarterback Eric Schmid seemed to have found his groove again as he tossed for 392 yards and three scores.
As graduate Jequez Ezzard dressed out again, he was able to put up a silent 111 yards and score, but the receiver room didn’t miss a beat. Sophomore Ife Adeyi continues to prove that he is a valuable asset to the offense with his first 100-yard game of the season. Adeyi also snagged a touchdown.
Graduate receiver Cody Chrest remained to show why he is one of the top 1-on-1 receivers in the country, as he added 81-yards on five receptions and a score.
The Bearkats defense pitched a first-half shutout as the Colonel’s were held to just 130 total yards of offense with 11 of them coming off the run game
After the halftime break, Eastern Kentucky was able to find a plan that worked in their favor. They pieced together a 7-play 75-yard opening drive to get on the board. Sam Houston was able to answer with a touchdown of their own, but the Colonel’s then returned the kick for a 98-yard touchdown.
Then the Bearkat defense locked them down again.
With the win, Sam Houston now moves their win streak to 20 overall and their 19th in the 2021 calendar year.
Sam Houston will now head to head to Abilene to wrap up their regular season against Abilene Christian, with the Western Athletic Conference title up for grabs.
