The Sam Houston Bearkats have received several individual honors as they prepare to face South Dakota State in Sunday's FCS National Championship Game.
Stats Perform unveiled its 2020-21 FCS All-American teams on Monday, with four Bearkats among those recognized.
Senior defensive lineman Jahari Kay — a Buck Buchanan Award finalist — was named to the first team, while junior quarterback Eric Schmid, senior offensive lineman Colby Thomas and senior receiver Jequez Ezzard — who was honored as a punt returner — earned second-team nods.
