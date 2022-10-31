HUNTSVILLE — Basketball season is on the horizon and for Sam Houston men’s basketball, it is set to happen on Nov. 7 when they travel to Oklahoma to open the season on the road.
With the new season upcoming, the Bearkats have a new roster and will likely face a new backcourt with Wichita State transfer Qua Grant jumping in the mix.
Grant will likely be paired with junior returner Jaden Ray or senior guard Javion May. Last season, Ray played a total of 917 minutes, which was third most on the team. Grant played last season in the American Athletic Conference where he got two starts. In 173 minutes, Grant scored 47 points.
“Our backcourt is going to be the strength of our team and even better than last year, the depth as well,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “I think you will see a team where maybe the scoring comes from different people. I think this team will have guys that average between 7 and 18 points. Hopefully this year, we won’t have to depend on one person, we will have multiple guys that can step in and drive the bus on any given night.”
While the backcourt will be the strength of this squad, the Bearkats are able to move senior Tristan Ikpe out from under the basket with the addition of junior Kaosi Ezeagu.
Ezeagu, a Kansas State transfer, came down with 68 rebounds in 314 minutes of play last season, he also scored 104 points. While he stands at 6-foot-10-inches, the Bearkats will have an opportunity to play him at center with the 6-foot-6-inches Ikpe turning back into a power forward.
“Tristan had to play an undersized post for us all year long,” Hooten said. “Now we have the opportunity to put a true center on the floor and move Tristan back to where he should play as a power forward. Overall, that’s going to make us a better team.”
Culture in the program has played a big part in gaining transfers, including Grant.
Grant had some criteria he wanted to meet and he found that with the Bearkats.
“It was playing hard and tough,” Grant said, on transferring to Sam Houston. “I was trying to find a coaching staff that I trust. There’s a great group of guys around us. It’s a great group of guys that are willing to share the ball. They make the extra play and play hard for each other. We go hard and compete every day.”
Sam Houston’s schedule is not a favorable one for them to play at home. Sam Houston will play a majority of its non-conference on the road. From Nov. 4 through Dec. 31, Sam Houston will play four home games. Outside of that, they will host their normal nine conference games at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
Of those four home games, none of the games will be against Division opponents.
“I think a lot of it was out of our control,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “We tried really hard to get more home games and we just couldn’t find anybody to come to play here in Huntsville. You have to have a schedule and put one together. We wanted to maximize our 31 games and have a lot of opportunities to improve and get better.”
In the Western Athletic Conference’s preseason poll, the Bearkats were picked eighth in the coaches poll and sixth in the media poll.
Last season, the Bearkats were picked seventh in both polls and overachieved and finished as the fifth seed for the tournament.
However, this year, conference tournament seeding will result across the entire schedule rather than just conference play. The WAC is changing the game and seeding the teams based on KenPom rankings.
Based on last season, Sam Houston’s KenPom number would have been the seventh seed in the tournament.
That doesn’t change the mindset of the Bearkats as they know what they are capable of doing this season.
“I like the expectation that we are considered underdogs,” Grant said. “We have to get better every day.”
Sam Houston will open its season on Nov. 7 against Oklahoma - tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Bearkats will then host their home opener three days later. Sam Houston will tip off at 6:30 p.m. at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on Nov. 14.
