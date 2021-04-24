Sam Houston held off a furious comeback attempt by Monmouth to secure a first-round playoff win on Saturday afternoon at Bowers Stadium.
The Bearkats gave up 15 consecutive points after building a 21-point lead, but a last-minute turnover helped seal a 21-15 victory.
With 56 seconds remaining and Monmouth facing a fourth-and-goal from the Sam Houston 9-yard-line, freshman quarterback Tony Muskett attempted to squeeze a pass through zone coverage. Isaiah Downes capitalized, pulling down an interception in the end zone to secure the win for the Bearkats.
"We had to get off the field and get the ball back ... and just play smart," Downes said. "I feel like we were really sloppy with how we were playing, and we were praying something good would happen. When the pick came, I knew I had to secure the win. That drive, I knew I wasn't losing. I was going to do anything in my power to make sure we get the win."
"It's a lesson for our players that it can be over that quickly," Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler added. "Thankfully the defense bowed up on that last drive and we got the big pick."
Leading up to Saturday's game, Keeler preached the importance of winning the turnover battle against a Hawks team that had just one turnover in three regular season games. The Bearkats handled business in this aspect, recording a pair of interceptions — senior cornerback Jaylen Thomas provided the other — while not turning the ball over for the first time all season.
These takeaways provided Sam Houston with a pivotal advantage on a day when its offense was out-gained 398-257. This included a 227-23 disparity in the 21:21 of regulation, which started with a 90-yard touchdown drive by Monmouth that flipped momentum in the Hawks' favor until Downes' game-saving interception.
"That was really critical for us," Keeler said. "Their defensive line really set the tone and got a lot of pressure on us. There were times when you would normally see Eric (Schmid) escape and make some plays, and they did a great job of pinning him in, so those wild-card plays weren't there that we usually get.
"I also think that 90-yard drive took a lot out of our defense, but it took even more out of our offense in terms of just sitting on the sidelines."
Junior running back Ramon Jefferson was a bright spot for the Sam Houston offense, rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Junior quarterback Eric Schmid found senior receiver Cody Chrest for the Bearkats' other score, a 13-yard connection that broke a scoreless tie in the first quarter.
Schmid posted a 50% completion rate while compiling 146 total yards. Chrest had a team-high eight catches for 67 yards, with sophomore receiver Ife Adeyi adding 52 yards on two receptions.
"We just have to make less mistakes," Jefferson said of what the offense needs to do better in the second round. "We need to come out this week in practice and execute at a high level, and that'll translate to the game."
While the Bearkats allowed nearly 400 yards, they also held the No. 2 scoring offense in the playoffs to 26.7 points below its season average. They also held Walter Payton Award finalist Juwon Farri, who entered Saturday at No. 1 in the country in scoring (18.0) and No. 2 in rushing yards (140.7) per game, to 98 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.
Keeler points to the Bearkats' success in the red zone as the driving force in their ability to keep point totals low despite giving up significant yardage. Muskett, who did not commit an interception in his first three games this year, threw two inside the Sam Houston 15-yard-line.
Defensive pressure also played a key part for the Bearkats, as they notched 15 tackles for loss and six sacks — two more than Monmouth allowed all regular season. Senior linebacker Markel Perry led Sam Houston in both categories, tallying four TFLs and three sacks, while junior linebacker Trevor Williams notched a game-high 12 tackles.
"We do such a great job in the red zone. That's a point of emphasis for us," Keeler said. "The field shrinks, so when you get in the red zone it's that money zone. You have to make plays. Since the field is shrinking, you can play some different coverages other than straight man-to-man. You might see us give up some yards, but we bow up and do a pretty good job in the red zone."
Sam Houston will face North Dakota State next weekend in the FCS quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.