For the eighth — and final — time, the Sam Houston Bearkats are Southland Conference champions.
Sam Houston rolled past McNeese 27-13 on Saturday night at Bowers Stadium, leading by at least two touchdowns for the entire second half.
The win clinched the Bearkats' first Southland Conference title since 2016 and their third under head coach K.C. Keeler, tying Ron Randleman for the most by a coach in program history. Sam Houston (5-0) secured the outright championship and an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs later Saturday night when Incarnate Word was upset by Northwestern State.
Given the adversity his team has faced over the past year, from the season being delayed due to the pandemic to not having a true locker room due to field house renovations, Keeler admitted after the game that this Southland title feels a little sweeter than the rest.
"It really does," the coach said. "These guys have had to go through so many different things, and they don't even say a word about it. ... They just wanted to play football. These guys just come to work every day and have a ball.
"It's a great group. I love coaching them, and the good news is I get them all back next year."
Junior linebacker Trevor Williams, who recorded a team-high eight tackles, echoed his coach's sentiment.
"It feels great," he said. "It's just a testament to everyone's hard work here. About a year ago, all of this was taken away from us. When we got the chance to come back, we made sure to work as hard as possible because we knew everything could be taken away from us again. It's a great feeling and I'm happy for everyone."
The Bearkats made McNeese's run game a non-factor, allowing just 37 yards on 29 carries, with multiple defensive stands in their own territory — the Cowboys scored just six points on four trips to the red zone — helping to secure the victory.
Darrel Hawkins-Williams, Zyon McCollum, and Braiden Clopton each recorded seven tackles from the secondary, with Joe Wallace and Markel Perry combining for six tackles for loss and three sacks up front. Sam Houston made 13 stops behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of 50 yards, while holding McNeese to 4-of 16 on third-down attempts and 1-of-4 fourth down tries.
"I felt like it took us a little bit to get settled in with what they were running," Clopton said. "Once we figured that out, we felt good."
"The defense stepped up really big," Keeler added. "They made some big plays and some big stops, and that was huge. You can see that defense really starting to come on right now, and I think that's really important."
The Bearkats fell behind 3-0 early, but proceeded to take control with 27 consecutive points during a 27:55 span that started at the 2:53 mark of the first quarter.
Junior quarterback Eric Schmid showcased his dual-threat abilities despite a late pair of interceptions, passing for 202 yards and a touchdown while racking up a game-high 92 yards on the ground. Noah Smith, meanwhile, put his versatility on display with 45 rushing yards to go along with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Jequez Ezzard impressed in his return from an Achilles injury, amassing 135 all-purpose yards on just six touches, with running backs Ramon Jefferson and Donovan Williams adding one score each on the ground.
Sam Houston will, in all likelihood, clinch a top-four seed in the FCS playoffs with a win at Incarnate Word on Saturday. As a top-four seed, the Bearkats would receive a pair of home games to open the postseason.
"All in all, this is just awesome," Keeler said. "I'm excited to go to Incarnate Word next week to try to end up undefeated."
