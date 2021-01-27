A rally by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi put Sam Houston’s Southland Conference lead in jeopardy on Wednesday night, but the Bearkats held strong down the stretch to stay perfect in league play.
Led by a 21-point outburst from senior guard Demarkus Lampley, Sam Houston secured a 75-70 win on the road — its closest league contest since beating Nicholls 84-81 in the Southland opener.
Zach Nutall and Tristan Ikpe scored in double figures for the Bearkats as well, adding 18 and 12 points respectively. Nutall also recorded seven rebounds, while Ikpe, Lampley and Donte Powers posted five each.
Sam Houston watched a 12-point lead disappear over the course of the second half, with the Islanders tying the game at 64 amid a late 6-0 run. However, Lampley drew a foul with 3:24 remaining and knocked down both free throws to put the Bearkats back on top. Nutall checked in moments later and immediately knocked down a 3-pointer — his first after starting the game 1-of-9 from deep — to help his team pull away. Bryce Monroe, who finished with nine points and two assists, clinched the victory with a pair of free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining.
Sam Houston will close out its two-game road stretch on Sunday at Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m., with ESPNU carrying the broadcast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.