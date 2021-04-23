The 2021 spring season has been unlike any other, but that hasn’t changed Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler’s approach to the playoffs.
Following an undefeated regular season, the team’s first since 2016 and third since becoming a Division I program, the Bearkats (6-0) are hitting reset.
“The talk that we had is the same talk I have with all the teams that have made the playoffs since I've been coaching,” Keeler said. “It's, 'That season is over, and now we move into a one-game season.' That one-game season is Monmouth. If we're fortunate to win, we'll find out if there's someone else to play. Eventually if you keep on winning, they're going to tell you that you're national champions — and that's the goal.
“We understand the finality of it. There's going to be a meeting on Sunday, and it's either going to be Monmouth or Sam Houston. One of us is going to be collecting equipment. What you did to get here is great, but that's over now. It's a brand-new season.”
Sam Houston, the No. 2 overall seed for the FCS playoffs, will launch its first postseason campaign since 2017 on Saturday at home against Monmouth (3-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bowers Stadium, with ESPN3 and KSAM 101.7 carrying the broadcast.
With an average of 44.8 points per game, the Bearkats are the highest scoring team in the playoff field. The Hawks have plenty of offensive firepower of their own, however, ranking second among teams still standing with 41.7 points per game.
STRENGTH MEETS STRENGTH
Just like Sam Houston, Monmouth enters the playoffs undefeated — with a high-powered rushing attack at the forefront.
Sophomore running back Juwon Farri has led the way for the Hawks’ ground game, ranking first in the country in scoring (18.0) and second in rushing yards (140.7) per game. He’ll face a different challenge than he’s grown accustomed to this week, though.
After running all over Big South opponents the past few weeks, Farri will go head-to-head with the No. 3 rushing defense in the FCS. The Bearkats are giving up just 51.8 yards per game on the ground this season, and have not allowed an individual rusher to hit the century mark since New Mexico’s Ahmari Davis ran for 107 yards in the 2019 season opener.
For comparison, Monmouth’s three opponents this spring combined to allow an average of 122 yards per game.
When asked if the Hawks’ run-heavy approach played into Sam Houston’s strengths, senior defensive lineman and Buck Buchanan Award finalist Jahari Kay replied, “Definitely.”
“Stopping the run is one of our core values,” he added.
TURNOVER BATTLE
While Farri has been the undoubted star of the Monmouth offense, the Hawks are far from a one-trick pony offensively.
Freshman quarterback Tony Muskett was recently named a Jerry Rice Award finalist after passing for 742 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions in three regular season games. As a team, the Hawks have committed just one turnover all season.
“We're playing a very good Monmouth team that just doesn't make mistakes,” Keeler said. “They've turned the ball over one time, and that was on a quarterback exchange.”
The Bearkats, who rank first among playoff teams with 15 takeaways this spring, have expressed a desire to cut down on their own turnovers. Sam Houston has turned the ball over on 13 occasions, including 10 times in the past four games.
“They play really hard, they're really well coached and they do what they're supposed to do, so we're going to have to limit mistakes,” junior quarterback Eric Schmid said. “They don't really turn the ball over — I think they've turned it over once — and that's something that we've had ups and downs with. If we can protect the football and do what we're supposed to do, we'll be alright.”
HOMEFIELD ADVANTAGE
As a byproduct of earning a top-two seed, Sam Houston receives the luxury of not having to leave Texas during the postseason. If history is any indicator, this provides the Bearkats with a significant advantage.
Sam Houston is 13-0 all-time in FCS postseason games played in Huntsville, while Keeler is a perfect 27-0 at home in the playoffs as a head coach.
Schmid — who along with the majority of his teammates, will be making his postseason debut this weekend — acknowledges the reassurance that comes with homefield advantage, while noting that this year’s Bearkat team is determined to not be the first to slip up in the playoffs at Bowers Stadium.
“It's a huge relief knowing that we can keep our schedule going,” Schmid said. “When we play at home there's just a different feeling. There's a higher level of confidence and we know how big it is to play at home.
“We’ve never lost a playoff game here, and we don't plan on it now.”
