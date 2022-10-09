HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston State University athletics is gearing up for its move to Conference USA and with that comes new coaching contracts.
The Bearkats had 10 coaches re-up their contracts in 2022, with one coaching contract not yet available.
Six of those coaches received three-year deals, three coaches received two-year deals and one coach received a one-year deal.
The three-year contracts went to David Self, Brandt Kieschnick, Brad Hagen, Rob Hubbard, Brenda Gray and newcomer Sonia Curvelo.
Three-year contracts
Self, the Bearkats head track and field coach for both the men’s and women’s teams has seen plenty of success as the Kats’ head coach. Self received a three-year deal for $103,000 per year to continue coaching the Kats. The contract expires on Aug. 31 of 2025.
Kieschnick, the Bearkats head golf coach for both the men’s and women’s golf teams, signed a three-year deal that starts at $115,000 this year, increases to $132,500 in 2023 and then $150,000 in 2024, the contract expires on June 30 of 2025. Kieschnick has seen several players make NCAA championships and was the Golf Coaches Association of America Division I coach of the year in 2021.
Hagen, the Bearkats head bowling coach, signed his three-year deal on Sept. 1 that sees an annual salary of $85,500 annually for the next three years. Hagen led the Bearkats to their first national championship in 2013-2014 and his teams have qualified for nine NCAA championship tournaments. Hagen’s contract will expire on June 1 of 2025.
Hubbard, the women's tennis coach, is the last returning coach to earn himself a three-year contract. Last season, the Kats’ tennis squad went 9-11 overall and defeated Stephen F. Austin in the first round of the WAC tournament before being defeated by New Mexico State. Hubbard has a 71-46 record overall in his sixth season with the Kats. His deal is worth $72,000 each year.
Gray, the Bearkats women's volleyball coach, is the fourth longest-tenured in all of NCAA athletics. Gray has been with the Bearkats since 1984 and holds a 754-544 record. Last season, Gray coached the Kats’ to a WAC Southwest division title and a top seed in the WAC tournament. She has an annual salary of $100,000 over the next three years.
Lastly, Curvelo was given a three-year deal in what is her first season with Sam Houston. Curvelo came over from Prairie View A&M after finding success in the SWAC. She is currently trying to transform the Bearkats soccer team and boasts a 3-6-2 record in his first year at the helm of the program. Curvelo will earn $75,000 each year and will have two years guaranteed in CUSA.
Two-year contracts
Jason Hooten, Ravon Justice and Jay Sirianni have been given two-year contracts.
Hooten, Sam Houston men's basketball coach, has been at the helm since the 2010-2011 season and has a 235-153 record in those years. In the first season in the WAC, Hooten led his team to a 13-5 record and saw a three-game win streak over SFA, New Mexico State and Grand Canyon. Hooten, however, has never topped the conference tournament or made the NCAA tournament. His contract is worth $232.008 over the next two years.
Justice, Sam Houston women’s women's basketball coach, was hired in 2018 and replaced Brenda Nicholls. In Justice’s first season with the Kats’, she went 16-13 with an 11-7 record in the Southland creating a fast turnaround. Justice’s contract will expire on June 1, 2024, and she will earn $206,016 each of the next two years.
Sirianni, Sam Houston's baseball coach, was promoted to the head coach of the baseball program after former coach Matt Deggs left. Sirianni has been the coach for three seasons and has notched 30 wins in 2021 and 2022. His first year was 2020 when COVID hit and he had a 7-7 record before the season was shut down. Sirianni will earn $206,016 each of the next two years.
One-year contracts
The lone coach to receive a one-year contract was the Kats head softball coach, Garrett Valis. In his first season, he went 35-23 with pitcher Lindsey McLeod and won both the Southland regular season and tournament championships. The Kats would advance to the Austin regional where they had an upset win over Texas in the opening round. Since then, Valis has a 43-87 record. Valis will earn $72,000 this year.
Sam Houston's football coach is the lone coach that did not have a contract on file. K.C. Keeler signed a three-year extension on Oct. 21, 2019, that expired on Aug. 31, 2022. That contract was worth $400,000 with $15,000 increments over the next two years, but with no contract, it is unsure of the current details.
While each coach has incentives for winning the conference, Hooten and Justice both have a clause that automatically extends their contract by one year if they reach the NCAA tournament.
With the Kats’ making the transition to FBS football and Conference USA, this will be the first of a several stories involving the athletic department.
