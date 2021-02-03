The spring national signing day has arrived, with the Sam Houston Bearkats set to announce a few new additions to the program after signing the majority of their class in December.
Check back throughout the day for updates.
IT’S OFFICIAL! Welcome Jake Vucenovic (@jakevucenovic) to the Bearkat Family!#EatEmUpKats | #BearkatBreed21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/ShP7AiyZJt— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) February 3, 2021
IT’S OFFICIAL! Welcome Tim Hart (@lionhart_35) to the Bearkat Family!#EatEmUpKats | #BearkatBreed21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/V7KnF6Zzv1— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) February 3, 2021
IT’S OFFICIAL! Welcome Shane Johnson (@sugjj5) to the Bearkat Family!#EatEmUpKats | #BearkatBreed21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/a2dHTSYaNj— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) February 3, 2021
IT’S OFFICIAL! Welcome Donovan Adkins (@ActionPackDon) to the Bearkat Family!#EatEmUpKats | #BearkatBreed21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/i7AvaEOhzU— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) February 3, 2021
Below is a look at the Bearkats' full 2021 signing class:
|Emon Allen
|DB
|5-9
|165
|Fr.
|Austin, Texas
|Vista Ridge HS
|Marcus Collins
|TE
|6-3
|225
|Fr.
|Magnolia, Texas
|Magnolia West HS
|David Fisher
|DB
|6-0
|170
|Fr.
|Pearland, Texas
|Dawson HS
|Kavian Gaither
|DB
|5-11
|185
|Fr.
|Waco, Texas
|Connally HS
|Ethan Hagler
|OL
|6-2
|290
|So.
|Cove, Texas
|Barbers Hill HS / Blinn College
|Tim Hart
|LB
|6-1
|225
|R-Sr.
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Memphis University School / Memphis
|Zach Hrbacek
|RB
|5-8
|170
|Fr.
|Troy, Texas
|Troy HS
|Shane Johnson
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Fr.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Johnson HS
|CJ Marsh
|OL
|6-4
|285
|Fr.
|Katy, Texas
|Katy HS
|John Mathis
|DL
|6-2
|270
|Fr.
|Dallas, Texas
|Red Oak HS
|Michael Murray
|WR
|6-2
|200
|Fr.
|Lampasas, Texas
|Lampasas HS
|Cameron Plummer
|DL
|6-6
|230
|Fr.
|Houston, Texas
|Ridge Point HS
|KeSean Raven
|WR
|5-10
|160
|Fr.
|Rockdale, Texas
|Rockdale HS
|Keegan Shoemaker
|QB
|6-3
|190
|So.
|Prosper, Texas
|Prosper HS / Lafayette
|Weston Stephens
|RB
|5-11
|185
|Fr.
|Austin, Texas
|Lake Travis HS
|Zach Stricker
|LS
|6-0
|185
|Fr.
|Coppell, Texas
|Coppell HS
|Jake Vucenovic
|P
|5-11
|175
|Fr.
|Traralgon, Victoria, Australia
|Traralgon College
|Ryder Wall
|OL
|6-4
|275
|Fr.
|Richmond, Texas
|Fort Bend Travis HS
|Kamren Washington
|DL
|6-2
|265
|Fr.
|Arlington, Texas
|Mansfield Summit HS
|Maize Washington
|DL
|6-2
|260
|Fr.
|Houston, Texas
|Alief Taylor HS
|Christian Williams
|DB
|5-10
|175
|Fr.
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Parkview Baptist School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.