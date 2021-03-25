With a share of the Southland Conference title on the line, the Sam Houston Bearkats were unable to edge out Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
The Bearkats (9-2, 9-2) rallied after dropping two straight sets to open the game, taking the third set in convincing fashion 25-10. They ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback, falling in four sets (25-17, 26-24, 25-10, 18-25).
Ashley Lewis delivered a team-high 14 kills and 14 digs for the Bearkats, with Breanne Chausse also recording double-digit kills with 11 and 10, respectively. Morgan Janda had a game-high 25 assists to go along with 19 digs, while Samantha Boatman led the team with 20 digs.
SFA (22-5, 10-1) clinched a share of the Southland championship with the win. Sam Houston can still clinch a share of the title as well, but will need a Stephen F. Austin loss to Houston Baptist coupled with a win over Abilene Christian on Saturday to do so.
