It came down to the final week of the regular season, but the Sam Houston Bearkats have punched their ticket to the Southland Conference Tournament.
Now, they’ll attempt to rattle off a run and hoist a trophy they haven’t lifted since a historic 2017 run to the NCAA Super Regionals.
Sam Houston, which took three out of four games against Nicholls last weekend to lock up the No. 5 seed, will take on No. 4 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Wednesday morning’s tournament opener. First pitch is set for 9 a.m. at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in Hammond, Louisiana.
The Bearkats have fallen short of expectations in each of their past two trips to the conference tournament, going a combined 1-4 as the No. 1 seed in 2018 and 2019, with last year’s season being canceled due to COVID-19.
Junior outfielder Colton Cowser — who was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year on Monday — is confident that Sam Houston can buck its recent trend of postseason shortcomings.
“This group is a little different,” Cowser said. “We’re really well-connected. We play together and kind of have a chip on our shoulder — I mean going into the last weekend, we didn’t even know if we were going to be in the tournament. Now we don’t have anything to lose and nobody is really expecting us to go in there and make some noise ... and I think we’re in a pretty good spot to go do that.”
The Bearkats’ first test on the road to a conference tournament title is one that’s familiar, yet also different.
Sam Houston took three out of four games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi back in March during their only regular-season series. The Islanders have been arguably the hottest team in the Southland since their early setback in Huntsville, however, going 18-5 down the stretch after a 2-9 start to league play.
“Anytime in the Southland Conference it’s about experience, and having an experienced lineup,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “They got off to a rough start, but they’ve fallen back to their older guys. They’ve gone through the grind a little bit and gotten on a roll. It’s going to be a challenging opening game, but we’re looking forward to it.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Sam Houston will face either Abilene Christian or Lamar on Thursday, regardless of its outcome in the tournament opener.
If the Bearkats beat the Islanders, they’ll face the winner in the second round. If they come up short, however, they’ll face the loser in an elimination game. ACU and the Cardinals are scheduled to play at noon on Wednesday.
Abilene Christian enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after winning 15 of its last 17 games to secure the school’s first Southland Conference championship. The Wildcats, who were picked to finish 10th in the league’s preseason poll, will look to close out their final Southland season with a pair of trophies. Sam Houston is one of only two teams to defeat ACU in the past month, although the Bearkats were outscored 27-10 in the other three games of their mid-May series.
Lamar, meanwhile, made its way into the tournament’s final spot with a run-rule victory over Incarnate Word in Saturday’s season finale. The Cardinals might be the No. 8 seed, but with a lineup that boasts the No. 2 batting average in the conference and an ace in Trevin Michael that ranks in the top-10 in wins, ERA, strikeouts and shutouts, they cannot be slept on.
HEATING UP
While the Bearkats have had their share of ups and downs at the plate this year, their performance last weekend has spurred optimism heading into the postseason.
Nicholls — which despite finishing second-to-last in the conference standings, ranked in the top half of the league in multiple pitching categories — had a chance to finish in the top-four in the conference in team ERA. That swiftly changed after the Bearkats hung 36 runs on the Colonels in a span of four games to close out the regular season.
“We really functioned well one through nine last weekend,” Sirianni said. “We didn’t bank on one or two guys getting the big hit, and I think that’s how you score runs in these types of tournaments. You put pressure on the defense to make plays defensively. We’ve done a better job of that the last couple weeks.”
“We’ve been struggling a little on offense, and this past weekend gave us a little motivation heading into the tournament,” added junior Jack Rogers, who earned second-team all-conference honors after batting .351 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs. “ I think we’re going to be able to execute and win some ballgames.”
AN ‘AWESOME’ ATMOSPHERE
COVID-19 restrictions have subdued ballpark atmospheres across the country, but that won’t be the case this weekend. With stadium capacity at 100%, and some potential Texas vs. Louisiana showdowns brewing in the later rounds, the environment is shaping up to be a memorable one.
The Bearkats struggled in their lone trip to Hammond this year, dropping all four games at Southeastern Louisiana, but Sirianni sees a silver lining from this early-season sweep.
“It helps us because the last time we went to Southeastern Louisiana, none of these guys had been there. It’s a different place to play,” he said. “We went down there in the regular season and had a couple chances to win games. We came up short, but it helps us having been there once already.”
“The atmosphere is awesome,” the coach added. “It’s a lot of fun. They’re going to heckle you and be on you, but they do appreciate good baseball. I think our guys need to have that a little more. Up until that point, everywhere we’ve played — because of this COVID stuff — has been empty and just distant, but not so much in Hammond. ... It’ll be fun.”
NO TOP SEED, NO PROBLEM
If history is any indicator, Sam Houston has little reason to fret about not securing a top seed. Senior pitchers Dominic Robinson and Kyle Backus know this as well as anyone.
Robinson and Backus are the only remaining players from the 2017 squad that reached the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. The Bearkats entered the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed that year, but blew out Stephen F. Austin 13-1 in their opener on the way to winning all four games by at least five runs.
After coming up short in their last two trips to the Southland tournament, Robinson — a third-team all-conference selection — is confident that Sam Houston has the poise necessary to go on another deep run.
“It’s been a wild five years,” he said. “My freshman year, the seniors of 2019 were only sophomores, so I’ve been through it. Being the No. 1 seed during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and going 0-2 and 1-2, it was tough, because I’ve been through us being a No. 3 seed and making a run through the tournament — and winning it.
“I think this team can do it. We’re in a great spot being the No. 5 seed. In 2017, we were the No. 3 seed ... and we got hot and won four in a row. We can do it too. This team has a lot of poise at the dish, on the mound and on defense, and I think we can make a run through this tournament.”
In a tournament format that puts pitching depth to the test, Robinson and his coach like their outlook.
“Back in 2017, our starters only needed to go four or five innings, and once we got to the back of the bullpen we knew we could win. I can see the same thing here,” Robinson said. “Lance (Lusk), (Alex) Havlicek, Ryan Peters, Matt Rudis ... they have some poise to them in the back end. Then with me, TD (Tyler Davis), KB (Kyle Backhus) and (Coltin) Atkinson on the mound, I think those are four dominant starters that can take over games and put the bullpen in the right direction.”
“We’ve used a lot of guys, and a lot of these guys have pitched in multiple roles,” Sirianni added. “They’ve had to close games or finish games, and they’ve had to come in behind or up. The other side of it is I think we’re fresh. Other than Lance Lusk, we’ve yet to use a guy on back-to-back days. I don’t think we’re walking into it banged up or burned out.”
GOING OUT ON TOP
With the MLB Draft looming early next month, this postseason could mark the final run in orange and white for several Bearkat players. Among these is Cowser, who was projected to go No. 12 overall to the Seattle Mariners in MLB.com’s latest mock draft, which would put him ahead of Glenn Wilson — the No. 18 selection in 1980 — as the highest draftee in program history.
For now, however, the prized prospect is fully embracing the moment at hand.
“Just go out there, enjoy it and have fun with the guys,” Cowser said of his mentality this week. “And go play hard. If we go out and have fun and play hard, some exciting things could happen.”
