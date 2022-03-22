BEAUMONT — With a 100-mile bus trip in the books for Sam Houston baseball, the Bearkats see themselves one game out of the first place spot in the Western Athletic Conference’s Southwest division.
The Bearkats (12-8, 4-2) dropped games 1 and 2 of the series before winning the Sunday finale to avoid the sweep.
“It was a good hard-fought weekend, all three games were close but at some point they opened it up on us Saturday,” said Jay Sirianni, Sam Houston head coach. “To lose on Friday night the way we did and come back on Sunday and salvage a win is always big anytime you are in conference play.”
Friday night's game went all the way to the wire for the Kats, after an error by Lamar the game tying run was able to come home and Sam Houston knotted it up at two in the eighth. A scoreless ninth inning sent the game to the tenth where the Cardinals got the walk off hit to right field.
Senior pitcher Cole Wesneski got the start in the game and used it to his fullest. Despite taking the loss, he tossed seven innings of two-run baseball while striking out five Cardinals.
Gavi Coldiron, who has seen a lot of playing time over the last few games, came in relief and pitched 2.2 innings to close out the game. He had five strikeouts, two walks and two hits.
Pitching has been something the Kats have been on thin ice with this season. Coltin Atkinson brought in high hopes for the Kats but he hasn’t been in a game since March 5 against Texas Southern, but he isn’t the lone pitcher who has missed time. Tyler Davis, who was going to be a two way player, hasn’t seen the mound since the Feb. 22 game against Oklahoma State and has’t swung a bat in game play since game two of the Dallas Baptist series.
However, it has also allowed the Bearkats to see different arms over the last few outings. Sam Houston has also been able to manage those games to keep them in games and get wins during this important time in conference play.
“It’s a 30 game battle and every game matters,” Sirianni said. “Sunday sets the tone and gets you the chance to get going on the next week. It was good for us on both sides.”
Offensensivly, Sam Houston hasn’t really missed a beat. The Bearkats brought in two junior college transfers who have made immediate impacts on this squad. Carlos Contreas, two time WAC-hitter of the week, and Justin Wishkoski are at the tops of the stats sheets game in and game out.
Wishkoski went 6-12 at the plate over the weekend and his 3-5 appearance on Sunday played a big part of the offensive stand out. However, Contrast struggled a bit this weekend.
Second baseman Easton Loyd had a strong outing on Sunday going 4-5. But the Kats are also doing offensively what they have been doing on the mound, plugging in guys at the right time to succeed.
Lane Brewster was one of those players for the Kats. Brewster came through for the Kats with a two run single to keep runs piling up on the board against Lamar.
“Lane has been sitting there for a few days and he had a really good couple of bullpen sessions these last few days so we gave him the chance and he made the most of it,” Sirianni said. “The depth of this lineup suffocates pitchers and the more control that, the better.”
Sam Hosuton will now return to action later Tuesday with the kickoff of the annual Don Sanders cup against the University of Houston. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
