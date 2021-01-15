One common theme emerged from the comments of Sam Houston coaches following Thursday’s announcement that the Bearkats are headed to the Western Athletic Conference this summer.
Excitement.
Head football coach K.C. Keeler, men’s basketball coach Jason Hooten and women’s basketball coach Ravon Justice spoke to the media on Thursday in Houston, with each expressing optimism for the future and vision of Sam Houston athletics.
“This is a historic moment when you talk about this new journey and giving the student-athletes this new experience,” Justice said. “I think it's a great opportunity, and not just for them and the university, but for the fans and alumni. Having our logo and brand over six states is tremendously special. It's an exciting time.”
“Back in the 70s, 80s and 90s, it was always a name with bigger schools so to speak — mid-major and even high-major schools have been in that conference at some point in time,” Hooten added. “There's a name that comes with that. When you start telling a recruit that you're in the WAC, I think they look at that a bit differently. We're hoping that gives us a chance to continue to build and get even better.”
One of the driving forces that led Sam Houston — as well as Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian and Lamar — to leave the Southland Conference for the WAC was the opportunity to boost the national profile of its basketball program.
Grand Canyon University president Dr. Brian Mueller remarked on Thursday that he believes the new additions give the WAC the potential to be a “top-12 basketball conference,” with representatives from multiple schools and the league specifically referencing opportunities to grow their brand in the sport.
Justice and Hooten are optimistic that the WAC’s reputation on the hardwood will open the opportunity for schools in the conference to receive at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament — something that is not a current possibility in the Southland, whose average men’s basketball budget for the 2018-19 season ranked in the bottom 10% of all Division I leagues.
“Telling a young man or young lady that they have an opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament because of a second bid is big in recruiting, but it also just helps the overall morale,” Hooten said. “It's hard. It's very hard playing in a conference where you have to win that tournament every year. I think our team two years ago was a prime example. We went 16-2 ... and then to get upset in the second round, it's bittersweet. Having the chance to form a league that maybe has a chance to get a second bid someday is awesome.”
“Absolutely I think it increases our chances,” Justice added. “It says a lot about a conference that can send more than just one team to the postseason, and I think the WAC will give us that opportunity.”
As for football, Keeler points to the financial commitments of the departing Texas schools as something that could result in ‘pretty dramatic’ gains from both a university and conference perspective.
“It's exciting,” Keeler said. “What gives me a lot of confidence is having the direction of (Sam Houston athletics director) Bobby Williams, because Bobby has been there and done that. This wasn't rushed into. This was well thought out. I think there will be some short-term gains, but I think long-term the gains can be pretty dramatic. If you look at the schools from Texas that are going into this conference, Tarleton has made a major commitment in football. Lamar has made a major commitment in terms of facilities and the football program. Abilene Christian's facilities are phenomenal. We're putting $15 million into ours right now, and SFA hires a national championship coach.
“Everyone that's in Texas that's moving into this conference is making a commitment. We played Southern Utah in the playoffs a few years back, and they were as good and as physical of a football team as we've ever played in my entire time as an FCS coach. I think we can make this one of the best FCS conferences in the country, with the thought that there might be some opportunity to move from there.”
Another factor that could exponentially impact growth is a potential move to the FBS level, something alluded to by Sam Houston athletics director Bobby Williams. Keeler notes that their primary goal at the moment is to build an elite FCS football conference, while also acknowledging that there is significant momentum surrounding the four Texas schools headed to the WAC.
“There's a lot of energy,” Keeler said. “If you look at the teams that are moving with us, they're teams that want to do something big. We want to make this a great — if not the greatest — FCS conference. Then if there are opportunities at the FBS level, those are the kind of things that Bobby figures out. He came to me and we had some conversations about it, and I just said, 'I trust you. You've done this. If you think this is the right move, then this is the right move.'
“The more we talk about it, the more you see the schools we are going to be doing this with are all going in a pretty special direction.”
