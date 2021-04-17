SAN ANTONIO — Sam Houston completed its third undefeated regular season as a Division I program and first since 2016 on Saturday with a blowout victory over No. 25 Incarnate Word.
The No. 5 Bearkats broke a scoreless tie on the first play of the second quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run by senior receiver Jequez Ezzard and never looked back, leading the rest of the way in a 42-14 drubbing at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio.
In addition to securing a perfect regular season, Saturday's win all but locked Sam Houston (6-0) into a top-four seed for the FCS playoffs.
"I can't imagine that we aren't one of the top-two teams in the country," Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. "Whatever they do in terms of seeding, we have to go play that game. But for anyone listening to me right now, I have a really good football team, and we're excited to be in Texas for at least the first round — and hopefully many more."
Junior quarterback Eric Schmid bolstered his case to win the Walter Payton Award, completing 25-of-34 passes for 370 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. He also added 67 yards and another score on the ground, with Ezzard hauling in seven catches for 155 yards and one touchdown. Cody Chrest also surpassed the century mark with a seven-catch, 106-yard performance.
The Bearkats had a productive day on the ground as well, racking up 223 rushing yards while averaging 5.4 per carry. Ramon Jefferson led the way with 92 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, with Schmid, Ezzard, Donovan Williams and Ife Adeyi also rushing for scores.
"If we put a full four-quarter game together, nobody can beat us," Schmid said. "We played well in the second half, and if we would've played like this at first, it would have been a completely different game. We just need to work on cleaning up our first half and put together a full game."
Sam Houston's defense held UIW (3-3) — which entered the game ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the FCS in total offense and scoring offense — to just 305 yards and nearly five touchdowns less than their season average. The Bearkats also contained a Cardinal rushing attack that averaged 207.6 yards through the first five games, holding UIW to 13 yards on 23 carries.
Sam Houston recorded five sacks as a team, with Quentin Brown, Markel Perry, Jahari Kay, Chris Scott, Trevor Williams and Jevon Leon getting in on the action. Tristan McCollum led the Bearkats with seven tackles.
"Nobody has stopped these guys all year long," Keeler said. "It's just a testament to how good we are on defense."
"The confidence is as high as it's ever been, and we're still preaching not to get complacent," added senior cornerback Zyon McCollum.
Sam Houston will find out its first-round opponent on Sunday, with the selection show set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU.
