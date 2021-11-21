HUNTSVILLE — Top-ranked Sam Houston has claimed the top seed in the FCS Playoffs.
The reigning National Champions are now heading back to the playoffs to defend their title and will do so with home-field advantage until the championship game in Frisco.
Sam Houston will now head into a first-round bye as they will await the winner of Stephen F. Austin and the University of Incarnate Word. The game round of 16 will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4 kick-off is slated for 2 p.m. at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
