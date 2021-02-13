The Sam Houston Bearkats overcame a rough start in the first half on Saturday, cruising to another Southland Conference win.
With a 69-61 win over Central Arkansas, the Kats improved their outlook in pursuing one of the top seeds at the conference tournament.
“We wanted to come home and be solid,” Sam Houston head coach Ravon Justice said. “We didn’t have a great start, but I thought the kids fought hard and got themselves in a good situation late in the game.”
Senior Courtney Cleveland led the Bearkats with 20 points, and junior Jolicia Williams played a big part too — adding 16 points, with seven in the second quarter.
Early in the first quarter, the Sugar Bears got out to a quick 6-2 lead. The Kats bounced back and took control throughout the rest of the half.
“I think leadership is a big part,” Justice said. “When you have leaders on the floor, and upperclassmen that have been in these situations before, they put themselves in a good situation for the team to be successful.”
Williams in the first half was second on the team with seven points, only behind senior Faith Cook, who had eight. She also collected two defensive rebounds while forcing a steal.
“I just know I needed it,” Williams said. “I know I needed to help all week. I’m glad we got a good win with good energy.”
Rebounds were a struggle on the night for the Kats. The Sugar Bears were able to outrebound the Kats 39-31 on the afternoon.
Of those rebounds, 18 of them came from the offensive side of the ball for the Sugar Bears. This led to 15 second chance points.
“The biggest thing is to keep our bigs on the court,” Justice said. “We got in foul trouble, we gave up a lot when we don’t have our best rebounders on the court, but we will make those adjustments and fix them before the next game.”
The Kats were scheduled to play Texas A&M Corpus Christi in a make-up game on Monday, but that game has been canceled. They will look to take the court Wednesday against Lamar, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.