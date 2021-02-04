After dropping a five-set thriller to Central Arkansas in Tuesday’s season opener, the Sam Houston Bearkats rebounded in a big way on Thursday night.
Closing out a two-game home stretch at Johnson Coliseum, the Kats cruised past Northwestern State in a three-set sweep (25-13, 25-17, 25-13) to pick up their first win of the season.
“I just think we had to get a game underneath us,” Sam Houston head coach Brenda Gray said. “We really had the jitters the other night, and it just kind of flowed better tonight. We talked about leaving it alone and using that to fuel us. We were so uptight that we couldn't relax ... but we had a great practice yesterday for about two hours, and they came out today ready to go.
“I'm very excited for them. That looks like us.”
Sam Houston opened the match on a 5-0 run, foreshadowing how the rest of the evening would go. The Bearkats didn’t trail in the first set, and although they faced early deficits in the next two, they still won each comfortably.
The team received several key performances from its veteran players, including senior Ashley Lewis, who had a game-high 17 kills to go along with nine digs and three blocks. Senior Madilyn Miles added 15 assists and 14 digs, while junior Breanne Chausse had nine kills and a pair of blocks.
“Those girls are leaders and they're doing what they're supposed to be doing,” the coach added. “You can see by their demeanor and smiles on their faces that they were having a great time out there, and that's what it's all about.”
The Bearkats also had several new faces step up. McKenzie Morvant led all players with eight blocks in just her second match at the college level, while fellow freshmen Hannah Baker and Makensie Garner recorded 14 and 11 digs, respectively.
“Our potential,” Chausse said when asked what excites her most about this team. “We have three freshmen that are really playing a big role this year, and I think every single person has so much room to grow. Just seeing their growth is going to be awesome to watch.”
The Bearkats will look to continue their winning ways on Feb. 11 at New Orleans. Their next home match is scheduled for Feb. 25 against Houston Baptist.
