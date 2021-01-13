Playing their first Southland Conference home game this season, the Sam Houston Bearkats gave their fans plenty to cheer about.
Sam Houston (10-5, 4-0) throttled Lamar 96-71 on Wednesday night to remain alone atop the Southland Conference.
Junior guard Zach Nutall poured in a game-high 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds to lead the Bearkats, who led by at least 20 points for the entire second half. Senior guard Demarkus Lampley, who has scored in double figures during every game of Sam Houston’s current seven-game winning streak, finished with 17 points.
“This team scares me,” Nutall said. “We're so young. People thought it would be a rebuilding year and we'd take it slow because we have eight new guys, but these guys are playing well. We love each other, we're all having fun and the ball is moving. There's nothing really that you can complain about. We have young guys stepping up in conference play like I did my freshman year, then we have JUCO guys finding their way and guys that are still growing, so it's a lot of fun.”
Lamar jumped out to an early lead, pulling ahead 16-14 in the opening minutes. It would be all downhill for the Cardinals from there, however, with the Bearkats out-scoring them by 27 points for the final 32 minutes of regulation.
“I thought things really started to change when we got the ball inside a few times to Manny (Crump),” Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said. “We got a layup and a jump shot on the baseline, and from there, things really started to open up. We started to make a few shots because we were finally getting the ball inside out. We just have to continue to do that and we'll be alright.”
Sam Houston received a boost from the freshman duo of Bryce Monroe and Jarren Cook, which combined to score 26 points off the bench. Monroe finished with 15 points, five assists and a steal, while Cook knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points.
“Besides maybe Zach two years ago, they're two of the better freshmen we've had in our program,” Hooten added. “It's been a lot of fun to watch them grow from the first semester to now. They're both really talented guys, and they've started to be even better than we thought.”
With Tuesday’s victory, Sam Houston has won its four Southland games by an average of 11.75 points.
Monroe suggests that the Bearkats’ ability to trust each other has been a driving force in their recent success.
“In the beginning, a lot of times we'd only be looking to shoot when we drive to the rim. Now, everybody is looking to make the extra pass and get everybody involved,” Monroe said. “At the end of the day, if you put up 96 points, everybody is going to get their fair share of buckets.”
The Bearkats return to action on Saturday with a home game against Houston Baptist. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
