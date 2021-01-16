Sam Houston strengthened its stronghold atop the Southland Conference on Saturday afternoon, beating Houston Baptist 87-80 at Johnson Coliseum.
The Bearkats trailed 60-59 with just over 10 minutes remaining, but a mid-range jumper from Donte Powers followed by a flurry of HBU turnovers sparked a 12-0 run that put Sam Houston in front for good.
The Kats were once again led by guards Zach Nutall and Demarkus Lampley, who currently rank as one of the top-five scoring duos in the country. Nutall finished with 33 points and nine rebounds, while Lampley added 20 points. The pair combined to make 10 of the Bearkats' 12 made 3-pointers on the day.
Nutall, the Southland's second-leading scorer with 20.4 points per game, became the 26th Bearkat to surpass 1,000 career points with a 3-pointer in the second half.
Next up for Sam Houston is a home game against Abilene Christian, one of two other teams still undefeated in Southland play. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
