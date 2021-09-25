CONWAY — Sam Houston football got off to a quick start and was able to hold off a resilient Central Arkansas to claim its first win the the WAC-ASUN Challenge.
The No.1 Bearkats were able to march down the field on back-to-back drives to take an early two touchdown lead and then held gaining the 45-35 win.
On the first drive, the Kats converted on three third-down conversions and eventually found pawydirt when quarterback Eric Schmid found Jequez Ezzard on a 45-yard catch-and-run. After holding the No. 25 Bears to a three-and-out, the Kats answered back. This time to graduate Cody Chrest, who brought in the 3-yard pass.
Sam Houston would eventually stretch their lead to 31-14 at the break.
However, UCA wouldn’t go away easily.
The Bears used a 14-0 third quarter to pull themselves within three. But, that’s as close as it would get, as the Kats answered back with a pair of Seth Morgan field goals and a Ramon Jefferson score to seal the victory.
Schmid would finish the game 19-for-37 with 283 yards and four scores. Jefferson finished the game securing another 100-yard rushing attempt with 104 total yards and a score.
UP NEXT
Sam Houston will now turn their attention to a long-time rival Stephen F. Austin, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.