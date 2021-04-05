Riding an abundance of momentum following their first series sweep of the season, the Sam Houston Bearkats will look to make a statement against a Power 5 opponent.
Sam Houston (12-13, 9-7), which has won eight of its past nine games after sweeping Central Arkansas over the weekend, will be looking for its first win over Texas A&M since 2017 on Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Bearkats’ are coming off a five-home run explosion in their last outing. Jack Rogers led the way with three homers, a double and a career-high six RBIs, marking the fifth three-home run game in Bearkat history and the first by a Southland Conference player this season, with Colton Cowser and Corbin Vines also going deep in the 10-4 victory over UCA last Saturday.
Sam Houston’s starting pitcher had yet to be confirmed as of Monday afternoon. The Bearkats’ three previous midweek games this season have featured heavy bullpen use, with at least four pitchers taking the mound in each contest — and none throwing more than four innings.
Freshman lefthander Nathan Dettmer has been the Aggies' typical midweek starter this season.
BEARKAT SOFTBALL TO HOST NO. 16 RAGIN' CAJUNS
Sam Houston softball also has a notable opponent coming to town on Tuesday.
The Bearkats (8-20, 5-7) snapped a seven-game skid with a 4-1 win over Houston Baptist in their last outing, and will attempt to carry over the momentum into a showdown with No. 16 Louisiana. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Bearkat Softball Complex.
Sam Houston rode a masterful pitching performance to Saturday's win over HBU. Taylor Bachmeyer allowed just three hits and one earned run while striking six in 5 1/3 innings for her first win of the year, while Mika Vento closed the door for the save.
Kayte Martinez helped lead the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and one walk. Sheridan Fisher also made her impact felt on the offensive side, registering two runs, one hit and one walk in the victory.
