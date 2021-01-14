HOUSTON — The WAC is back.
Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, Abilene Christian and Southern Utah announced their decision to join the Western Athletic Conference during a press conference in Houston on Thursday. As a result of these additions, the WAC will be bringing back football for the first time since 2012.
The new football conference will compete at the FCS level for the time being, while exploring the possibility of a move to the FBS — where WAC member New Mexico State currently competes as an independent.
Sam Houston — along with SFA, Lamar and ACU — will officially become a WAC member on July 1, 2021, ending a 34-year run in the Southland Conference. Southern Utah is set to join the conference in 2022.
“I cannot overstate my level of excitement in making this expansion announcement,” WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd said. “The opportunity to bring five quality institutions into the conference, to significantly strengthen the WAC’s national basketball brand and other championship sport profiles, and to bring football back under the WAC umbrella is one that made sense.”
"Sam Houston State University's move to the WAC will mutually benefit our university and the conference in providing the best opportunities for program success and a quality student-athlete experience for all," SHSU president Dr. Alisa White said. "To switch conferences in conjunction with four other universities, including three from Texas, makes this move even more advantageous in raising the profile of Bearkat athletics.
"The university looks forward to working with WAC Commissioner Hurd and other member institutions as we prepare for this transition. Over the years, Sam Houston State University has developed strong athletic and academic programs, and we look forward to continued success."
The new additions will create a 13-team conference, which will be divided into two divisions.
One division will consist of the four newcomers from Texas, as well as current WAC members Tarleton State and UTRGV, who are also located in the Lone Star State. The other division will consist of Southern Utah, Dixie State, New Mexico State, Grand Canyon, California Baptist, Seattle and Utah Valley.
Divisional play only will be held for baseball, softball, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer, with championship tournaments to be held at the conclusion of each season. Men's and women's basketball will feature both divisional and crossover play, with the conference tournament remaining in Las Vegas.
With Dixie State and Tarleton currently transitioning to Division I status, the WAC has seven full-time members that will sponsor FCS football. One more football-playing member is expected to be added to the conference as well, with the timetable for such an addition not established at the moment.
"I want to thank Western Athletic Conference, Jeff Hurd and the rest of the Board of Directors for the WAC in working with us to make this possible," Sam Houston athletics director Bobby Williams said. "To be able to make this move with three other schools that we have so much history with was important for us. The move to the WAC will bring a fresh vision for our department and create new revenue stream opportunities while expanding our regional and national profile."
Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett addressed the departures of Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar and Abilene Christian in a statement on Thursday morning.
“Throughout 2020, some Southland Conference member institutions have actively considered opportunities elsewhere, and that will lead to league realignment in the coming year,” Burnett said. “These members have long prospered in the Southland with competitive success, academic achievement, media growth and geographic proximity. We fully understand the value they bring to another association, and we wish them success and more of the accolades they realized during their long-standing membership here.”
