The Huntsville Hornets beat Montgomery 3-1 Friday night behind a pair of goals from senior Victor Rubio.
Rubio was part of all three goals by the Hornets, with his assist setting up senior Brandon Delfin for the go-ahead goal in the second half. Rubio sealed the game on a bicycle kick with two minutes remaining.
“He’s a guy that we expect to do things like this on a semi-regular basis,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “He’s a very capable player. Hopefully tonight can get him a little spark and get him going in that direction.”
The win over Montgomery gets Huntsville back in the win column after back-to-back draws. Minimizing mistakes is an area that the coach knows they need to work on.
“It would be different if in those ties we were struggling to tie,” Taylor added. “We gave points away, it felt that way anyway. To have the lead twice in Willis and to create a handful of opportunities where you would say you should probably score here against Grand Oaks on Tuesday and come away with nothing.”
With the first half of district coming to a close, the Hornets are learning from their mistakes — and looking to get back to the postseason.
“I don’t think our guys are afraid of anybody,” Taylor said. “We have a young team but a confident team. They believe they can compete, which is awesome, and they have the ability to compete. Making positive decisions is a a part of that.”
