ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Viera Permata Rosada had a round unlike any she’s had as a Bearkat, and she did it on the biggest stage yet.
The sophomore from Jakarta, Indonesia, fired a 69 on the final day of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional and earned one of two spots to advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
She entered the day in a tie for 21st and when it was all said and done, she had climbed 15 spot to finish tied for 6th overall. The top two individuals not on an advancing team moved on. She edged Hannah Screen from Oklahoma by one shot for the final spot. She was the only gofer to shoot a round in the 60s on Wednesday.
“We are very excited for Viera and she will be the second Bearkat in a row to qualify for the NCAA’s,” said head coach Brandt Kieschnick. “Viera positioned the ball well into the greens to setup some good birdie looks and then had a great putting day. She stayed patient and let the round come to her.”
As a team, the Bearkats has a great showing as well. They entered the day five shots out of an advancing position. At the halfway point of the round on Wednesday, they had completely closed the gap to move into a tie for fourth before losing ground late.
The Kats finished in a tie for 7th with their best result in a regional.
“It was a great week and I’m proud of how the ladies competed,” Kieschnick said. “Today, we were on the doorstep of making the national championship. The ladies battled back after a tough first round and we were right there with six holes to go. Everyone on this team competed at a high-level and they know that we can play with any team in the country.”
Rosada didn’t get her day off to the best start. Starting on Hole No. 10, she bogeyed the first two holes of the day, but then turned it on. She picked up birdies on six of the next eight holes, including three straight on Nos. 14, 15 and 16.
After a birdie on No. 5, she had gotten her score down to 5-under for the round. She gave back two shots on Nos 7 and 8 and after a par on No. 9 to finish, she had to play the waiting game to see as the rest of the scores rolled in.
When the dust settled at the UNM Championship Course, Permata had punched her ticket after equaling Jennifer Herbst’s low round at a Regional when she posted a 69 on Tuesday.
Herbst, who led the Kats through the first two rounds, closed with a 75 on Wednesday and finished in a tie for 11th. She birdied her second hole of the day and made the turn at 1-under. She closed with four bogeys on the back nine.
Zulaikah Nasser was even after nine holes and finished her day with a 76. She finished 47th overall. Leah Alberto shot a 77 and was tied for 37th overall. Audrey Haddad subbed in for the final round and shot an 80.
