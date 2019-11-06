Rodeo roundup: SHSU women ranked third in region

LAS VEGAS — Jose Vitor Leme, a Brazilian who lives in Decatur, is attempting to snare his first gold buckle at this weekend’s Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Las Vegas.
Leme begin competing on the PBR circuit in North America two years ago and he has had remarkable success.
In 2017, Leme turned in the highest aggregate score at the PBR World Finals and won the event title after staying on all six bulls that he faced. He also snared the 2017 PBR Rookie Of The Year title. It was his first time to compete in the Las Vegas championships.
Last year, Leme finished runner-up in the PBR world title race behind Kaique Pacheco, another Brazilian who lives in Decatur when he competes in North America.
This year, Leme entered the World Finals on, Wednesday, Nov. 6, ranked No. 1 in the PBR world standings with 6,979 points (rounded off). Jess Lockwood, the 2017 PBR world champion, entered the World Finals ranked No. 2 with 6,230. Chase Outlaw, entered the World Finals ranked No. 3 with 5,186. Veteran Joao Ricardo Vieira, a Brazilian from Decatur, came into the Las Vegas championships ranked No. 4 with 4,483. Cooper Davis of Jasper, the 2016 world champion, entered the PBR championships ranked No. 5 with 3,738.
Dalton Kasel, 20, who has homes in the West Texas towns of Muleshoe and McCamey, has qualified for the PBR World Finals for the first time. He entered the World Finals on Nov. 6 ranked No. 7 in the 2019 world title race with 2,218 points.
“I’m excited, but I’m not going to get too worked up,” Kasel said of competing in the World Finals. I just have to do what I did to get there.”
Kasel entered the PBR World Finals on Wednesday 4,761 points behind No. 1 ranked Leme. Though Kasel mathematically cannot clinch the 2019 world title during the PBR World Finals, he can clinch the PBR’s Rookie of the Year title, according to pbr.com.
The PBR’s 2019 World Finals began Wednesday, Nov. 6, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 10, at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. The 2019 PBR world champion will receive a $1 million bonus.
The PBR also conducted its 2019 Velocity Tour Finals last weekend (Nov. 2-3) at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas. The Velocity Tour features both competitors who are on the Unleash The Beast and those who are attempting to earn the right to compete on the top tier UTB.
Leme was one of those competitors who is on the Unleash The Beast, but competed in the Velocity Tour Finals in an attempt to earn more points toward winning a world title as well as the prize money that was at stake.
Leme was successful. He clinched the Velocity Tour Finals title and earned $79,100. Leme turned in an 87.5 in the first round, was bucked off in the second round and turned in an 89.5 in the final round.
Austin Richardson of Stephenville finished second in the title race at the Velocity Tour Finals and pocketed $24,600. He was bucked off in the first round, but he rebounded by turning in an 87.5 in the second round and an 88 in the final round.
Last weekend's Velocity Tour Finals helped some competitors who had not qualified for the World Finals earn the opportunity to compete in this week's World Finals. One of them was Richardson, a 19-year-old cowboy. According to pbr.com, he was youngest rider competing at the World Finals when the show began on Nov. 6.
College rodeo update
On the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region circuit, Sam Houston State finished sixth in the women’s team title race at the Nov. 1-2 McNeese State Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., with 120 points.
Texas A&M Commerce clinched the women’s team title at the McNeese Rodeo with 283 points. Southwest Texas Junior College finished second with 252 and Wharton County Junior College came in third with 227.
After the first four rodeos of the Southern Region’s 2019-2020 regular season, Sam Houston State is ranked No. 3 in the Southern Region’s 2019-2020 women’s team standings with 380 points.
Texas A&M Commerce is ranked No. 1 with 1,237.29. McNeese State is ranked No. 2 with 1,159.
In the men’s team title race at the McNeese State Rodeo, Sam Houston State finished fourth with 283 points.
Hill College won the McNeese Rodeo with 504 points, McNeese State finished second with 479 and Panola College came in third with 346.
In the Southern Region’s men’s team title race after the first four rodeos of the 2019-2020 regular season, Sam Houston State is ranked No. 4 with 1,068.5 points.
McNeese State is ranked No. 1 with 1,674.5, Hill College is ranked No. 2 with 1,495, and Texas A&M Commerce is ranked No. 3 with 1,442.
The McNeese State Rodeo was the fourth of 10 Southern Region regular season shows for the 2019-2020 regular season. This weekend, Southern Region competitors are riding and roping in the Nov. 8-9 Sam Houston State Rodeo at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe.
