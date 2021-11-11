HUNTSVILLE — Rock Steady Boxing, a unique exercise program, based on training used by boxing pros, and adapted to people with Parkinson’s disease, will now be available in the Huntsville area. The program involves regular exercises, such as stretching, bicycling, running, jump-roping, push-ups, balancing and lots of non-contact boxing, led by experienced trainers/coaches. Rock Steady Boxing serves both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.
“We are fortunate to be able to bring this program to Huntsville,” said Jeannie, who successfully completed the Rock Steady Boxing Certification Training, and is certified to offer Rock Steady Boxing training classes to individuals with Parkinson’s disease who live in the area. Classes start soon at Snap Fitness!
The Rock Steady Boxing Method was developed in Indianapolis over the course of seven years. In 2012, the Training was launched to share the Rock Steady Boxing Method with other people who are fighting back against Parkinson’s. Today, there are over 700 Rock Steady Boxing affiliate programs around the world, initiated by certified Rock Steady Boxing “Coaches.” All completed the requirements of Rock Steady Boxing and have been officially certified.
“We have always believed in the Rock Steady Boxing Method,” said Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. Executive Director Joyce Johnson. “When evidence began to emerge that our program had a very positive impact on the ‘boxers’, our mission became clear -- to share our knowledge and experience with all people with Parkinson’s. That is why we decided to make our training available worldwide -- to train as many as we can so together we can improve the care of people with Parkinson’s everywhere.”
Rock Steady Boxing, Inc., a non-profit organization, was founded in Indianapolis in 2006 with six participants. Participation has steadily increased to more than 155 members today, including men and women ranging in age from 35 to 90. Classes are geared to people at all stages of Parkinson’s disease. Multiple volunteers contribute their time and talents to assist with the classes.
It is estimated that 1-1.5 million Americans have Parkinson’s disease.
For additional information about Rock Steady Boxing Huntsville, visit Huntsville.rsbaffiliate.com. Additional information about Rock Steady Boxing Inc. and Parkinson’s disease is available at www.rocksteadyboxing.org.
