By locking up the No. 2 overall seed, the Sam Houston Bearkats won’t have to leave the state of Texas this postseason.
If the Bearkats are able to continue their undefeated season through the playoffs, they will have three home games before heading to Frisco for the May 16 national title game.
Sam Houston has never won an FCS championship, despite making back-to-back title games in 2010 and 2011 and having the second-most FCS wins in the last decade. With what head coach K.C. Keeler believes is his most complete team yet, the Bearkats might have their best chance yet to change that this spring.
Here is a round-by-round look at Sam Houston’s path to a FCS national championship:
FIRST ROUND
Monmouth:
The first test on the road to Frisco is a showdown with a Monmouth team that seemed to earn a better first-round draw than a road trip to face the No. 2 overall seed. But alas, the Hawks are headed to Huntsville this weekend — bringing with them a 3-0 record and average win margin of 27.3 points. Monmouth features a top-10 offense led by Walter Payton Award finalist Juwon Farri, who leads the FCS with an average of three touchdowns per game, while ranking second nationally in rushing production (140.7 yards per game). Freshman quarterback Tony Muskett has also impressed, and is in the running for the Jerry Rice Award after passing for 742 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions through three games.
In a matchup between high-power offenses, Sam Houston should gain optimism from the way its defense performed in last week’s regular season finale at Incarnate Word. The Bearkats held UIW — which entered the game ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the FCS in total offense and scoring — to just 305 yards and 14 points. They also held a Cardinal rushing attack that averaged 207.6 yards through the first five games to 13 yards on 23 carries.
QUARTERFINALS
North Dakota State or Eastern Washington:
The selection committee did the Bearkats no favors despite their No. 2 seed, setting them up with a potential second-round matchup with either perennial power North Dakota State — winner of eight of the past nine FCS championships — or Eastern Washington and likely Walter Payton Award winner Eric Barriere. These two teams provide contrasting styles of play, with NDSU hanging its hat on power running and defense, and EWU leaning heavily on its No. 2 ranked passing attack.
Eastern Washington would be the most similar to Sam Houston’s previous opponents, with the Southland Conference boasting the No. 1 and No. 3 passing offenses in the country in Southeastern Louisiana and UIW. That said, Barriere is easily the most dangerous quarterback the Bearkats have seen since facing SLU’s Cole Kelly in the season opener — a five-point win that is Sam Houston’s closest call to date.
The Bison would be a new challenge for the Bearkats, who have yet to face a defense close to NDSU’s caliber.
SEMIFINALS
James Madison, VMI, Missouri State or North Dakota:
The top team in the polls and the No. 3 overall seed for the postseason, James Madison is understandably one of the favorites to win it all. The undefeated Dukes have yet to be tested by a playoff-caliber opponent, however, something that will change this weekend against a VMI team that is looking to keep its storybook season alive. The Keydets have scored 30 or more points in five of their seven games this year, riding their Air Raid attack to the school’s first FCS playoff appearance.
In the other half of JMU’s pod, Missouri State and North Dakota will meet in a battle between one-loss Missouri Valley teams that had their regular seasons end in vastly different fashion. The Bears rebounded from a forgettable fall campaign to go 5-1 this spring, thrusting first-year head coach Bobby Petrino into the Eddie Robinson Award discussion with a four-game winning streak over the past month-and-a-half. UND, meanwhile, rose all the way to No. 2 in the polls before suffering a 21-point loss to North Dakota State on March 20. The Fighting Hawks haven’t played since due to COVID issues, cancelations and opt-outs.
James Madison is the obvious team that Sam Houston would probably like to avoid in the semifinals, but North Dakota — who beat the Bearkats each of the past two seasons — has also shown flashes of being a national title contender.
FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
South Dakota State, Holy Cross, Southern Illinois, Weber State, Delaware, Sacred Heart, Davidson or Jacksonville State:
As the No. 1 overall seed, South Dakota State received what appears to be the most manageable path to Frisco. This weekend’s game against Holy Cross should be a mere formality, with the Jackrabbits having already handed one of two potential second-round opponents — Southern Illinois — a 41-point loss last month. Undefeated Weber State enters Saturday as a slight favorite over SIU, but with only one win by more than five points this spring, the Wildcats have hardly looked the part of the national title favorite they entered the season as.
The other pod in the top half of the bracket could provide significantly more intrigue, with Delaware and Jacksonville State both making strong cases for the No. 4 seed that ultimately went to JSU. The Gamecocks were rewarded for their fall FBS win over Florida International, but it should be noted that they did that with Zerrick Cooper, who hasn’t played all spring at quarterback. Zion Webb has been productive in his absence, but a loss to Austin Peay a few weeks ago made it clear that this is not the same team that beat FIU. Delaware has no such setbacks this spring, with the undefeated Blue Hens winning their five regular season games — two of which came against ranked opponents — by an average of three touchdowns.
Make no mistake, South Dakota State is the team to beat in the top half of the bracket. The Jackrabbits have already beat two playoff teams by a combined 51 points, and appear to be the only team that can undisputedly match up with Sam Houston from a physicality and athleticism perspective. With Delaware riding a wave of momentum and Jacksonville State and Weber State boasting multiple FBS-caliber players, however, there is plenty of room for mayhem to occur.
