Huntsville defensive end Quaterian Riles has been voted The Item's Player of the Week following a dominant two-way performance in a top-10 win over A&M Consolidated.
Riles led a dominant defensive effort — the Hornets held the No. 3 Tigers to 24.8 points below their season average in a 27-7 victory — with 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
The senior also made his impact felt on the offensive side of the ball, especially in short-yardage situations. Riles lined up behind center on fourth-and-short twice, taking direct snaps for a rushing touchdown and a 20-yard run to help seal the win in the fourth quarter.
This week's other finalists were Huntsville senior receiver Jordan Woodberry and Trinity senior running back Trey Goodman.
Voting begins every Tuesday at 8 a.m. during the high school football season and stays open for 24 hours.
