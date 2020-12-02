Huntsville senior defensive end Quaterian Riles has delivered for the Hornets all season long, and he did so once again in one of his team’s biggest moments of 2020.
With the District 10-5A, Division II title on the line last week, Riles intercepted a pass near the red zone with 44 seconds remaining, before sacking the quarterback as time expired to seal a 23-15 victory over Montgomery.
Huntsville running back Jaylon McClain and kicker/punter Christian Avelar were this week’s other finalists.
