A new era of Bearkat athletics got underway Thursday morning, as Sam Houston State unveiled a branding overhaul — complete with a new logo, as well as updates to the color scheme and uniforms.
The changes will also feature the return of Walking Sammy, reintroducing a new mascot logo that is a throwback to the early days of Bearkat athletics.
“Two years ago when we looked at updated things, I knew the main focus I wanted was to get Walking Sammy back,” Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said. “When I first walked on this campus in 1982 as an assistant football coach, one of the first things I saw was that old statue of Walking Sammy. When (associate AD) Russell Martinez and I were talking, the vision I gave him was that I'd like to see that at the very least.”
“Walking Sammy in its first form kind of faded away,” added Russell Martinez, associate AD for external relations. “It lasted into the 80s but was never fully embraced by the mid-90s. A change was made to draw a cartoon Sammy that has been embraced by the campus community. That thing has stood the test of time and it remains a popular icon, but the Walking Sammy we have now hasn't been around for some time. It was in a different form in the mid-80s and it disappeared.”
The rebranding will include changes to the Bearkats’ primary and secondary logos as well. While the iconic SH and paw images will remain the focus of these logos, there have been alterations to the design. Blue has also been removed from the athletic department’s color scheme, keeping the orange and white base with the option for uniforms and apparel to include a black and grey trim.
Sam Houston State partnered with SME Branding, a creative agency within the Learfield/IMG College family, in its rebranding efforts. SME began designing the logo in 2018 and conducted extensive research of the history of the university and Bearkat athletics beginning the following spring. The company examined all previous marks, gathered images, watched videos and interviewed athletics and university marketing staff to develop a baseline for the updated look.
In an effort to gain a better feel for Sam Houston State’s traditions and game day environment, the SME design team visited campus, toured facilities and attended athletic events. After narrowing down more than 20 designs to two finalists, they met with focus groups composed of alumni, donors, athletics staff, coaches, student-athletes, university faculty, staff and students to discuss the final two concepts.
"We're incredibly proud to help the Bearkats forge their path forward in Division I athletics with this new identity," said Conner O'Flaherty, managing director at SME. "Since the beginning of this project, the goal was to develop a modern identity that upholds the core values and storied traditions of which the Bearkat brand is built on. Following months of development, and with the help of Sam Houston leadership, we are excited to introduce an identity that honors the rich legacy of the Bearkats, while providing a foundation to lead the program into a brilliant future."
In addition to the desire to bring back Walking Sammy, the rebranding was spurred by a need to adjust in a new era of college athletics — the previous marks were designed in the late 90s, and thus weren’t geared toward the digital media revolution that has occurred during the 21st century.
“There have been so many advances in technology with being able to create things for a digital world ... and those marks weren't easy to replicate in many forms,” Martinez said. “These marks are going to work well in textile, screen, print, embroidery, you name it. ... I don't want to divulge too much, but we've seen some concepts to where we can bring Walking Sammy into pretty much our full lineup of gear.”
Sam Houston State’s initial rebranding occurred in the late 1990s. The most recent one came about under much different circumstances, but it accomplishes something the athletic department has been striving to achieve since then: creating a ‘common theme and a common brand’ for all of Bearkat athletics.
“The catalyst this time was bringing back Sammy. That was because some of our teams were using the Clemson paw, and they gave us a cease and desist order to quit using that logo,” Williams said. “Back then we didn't have a lot of money to replace uniforms and logos, so it was a little more of a challenge. It all started with our softball team that went over to play in a tournament at Texas A&M, I think it was around the spring of 1997, and Clemson happened to be there. Next thing you know all that happened.
“That was an interesting time. The other thing is, each team almost had its own Bearkat. They were using a certain Sammy or some type of logo, and we didn't really have any continuity there. That first rebranding helped alleviate some of that, even though over the last 20 years or so we've still had teams using multiple things. This gets us down to a common theme and a common brand, and I think that's a real positive.”
