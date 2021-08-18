Sam Houston looks to have added an FBS opponent in 2023 and 2028.
FBSchedules.com reported Wednesday that the defending FCS champions will face the Cougars in a pair of games at TDECU Stadium in Houston. The agreement has not yet been confirmed by officials with Bearkat athletics.
According to the report, the first game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, followed up with a Sept. 16, 2028 matchup. The website said that, according to a copy of the contract, Sam Houston will receive a $325,000 guarantee for each game played.
The Cougars and Bearkats haven’t squared off on the football field since 2005. Houston also leads the overall series 4-2.
Sam Houston has FBS matchups scheduled in 2022 against Texas A&M and in 2024 against Rice.
The Bearkats will open the 2021 season on the road at Northern Arizona.
