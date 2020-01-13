Registration open for youth softball league

Spring is just around the corner and a local sports league is gearing up for competition.
Huntsville Girls Softball Association is hosting a registration event Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Academy Sports + Outdoors. The league is open to girls aged 4-16, regardless of experience.
“We are very excited for our spring season to start,” HGSA president Rhonda Owens said. “HGSA is a great experience for girls of all ages and we are hoping for a big turnout this year.”
HGSA was founded to train the minds, bodies and spirit of the youth in the community to develop their capabilities. The primary purpose of the league is education. The association also provides supervised athletic contests and tournaments, with the purpose of demonstrating the value of hard work, self sacrifice, practices, cooperation with others and enjoyment.
“Softball is a great team sport and the association is perfect for young women to learn life lessons and teamwork from knowledgeable coaches,” Owens added. “Our goal is to build these girls into strong young women.”
HGSA provides balls, helmets, bats and uniforms for girls in the league.
“Our league lasts through early May and we compete amongst each other one or two times per week, with regular practices,” Owens said. “All of our games will be hosted at Kate Barr Ross, so families do not need to worry about traveling.”
Those interested in registering for the league are asked to bring their birth certificate to the event. Registration is also available online at www.huntsvillegirlssoftballassoc.org for $135.
Following the event, HGSA will host a draft on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park, with Opening Day set for Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.